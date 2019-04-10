On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a long friendship crumbled on screen for viewers everywhere to see when Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards had it out during season nine.

The scene happened in episode eight of season nine, filmed months ago. And Kyle and LVP are still not speaking. Is this it for them?

"I don't know," Lisa told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "I've just seen that scene, obviously it was a long time ago, it was seven months ago, but clearly she's not mourning the friendship because of this whole kind of nonsense that was on social media about ‘Goodbye, Kyle!' It would've been funny, maybe—I mean, it wasn't that smart—it would've been funny, maybe if the friendship had been salvaged, but it hasn't. It's been very sad."