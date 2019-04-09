Survivor's Joe Anglim and Sierra Dawn Thomas Are Engaged

Outwit. Outplay. Outlast. Out I do.

Survivor competitors Joe Anglim and Sierra Dawn Thomas announced their engagement on Tuesday. These two CBS all-stars go way back to 2014 when they first locked eyes on the sandy beaches of Nicaragua during Survivor: Worlds Apart, although they didn't start dating immediately after the show.

Both Anglim and Thomas posted about the joyous news on social media. Thomas' photo showed the beautiful teardrop diamond on her perfectly painted yellow fingernails.

"Forever and ever, amen," she captioned it.

Anglim's snapshot showed him and his signature man bun kissing his newly minted fiancée's hand with the ring on full display.

According to People, the proposal was a complete and total surprise.

32-year-old Thomas explained to the magazine that they were on their way back from Anglim's sister's wedding in Arizona and made a pit-stop in Utah to camp for the evening.