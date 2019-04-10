While well-established singers like Ariana Grande , Childish Gambino and the band Tame Impala are no doubt must-sees, don't forget to add these millennials to your list of artists not to miss.

Now, as people prepare to drive into the desert of the Coachella Valley, people are eagerly waiting to hear all the buzz from the festival grounds. This year though, some musicians are quickly proving to be the artists to watch out for, with some earning Grammy awards well in advance of the lineup announcement. Moreover, the lineup includes a diverse mix of folk, pop and R&B musicians who are coming into the festival with a devoted following that continues to grow.

Over the years, Coachella has become a sure-fire way of determining who are the new up-and-coming artists to keep an eye on in the music scene, with stars like Kendrick Lamar and Arcade Fire making their way into the mainstream music world thanks to their performances at the festival.

Andrew Benge/Redferns Ella Mai This 24-year-old soared to the top of the charts with her soulful song, "Boo'd Up," in 2017, which later earned her a Grammy award for Best R&B song. Now, she is making appearances on shows like the Saturday Night Live and opening for Ariana Grande on the Sweetener tour.

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic Billie Eilish Any indie music fan is already well aware of the teen's talents, but the 17-year-old is quickly becoming a mainstream hit, with famous songs like "Bellyache" and "Ocean Eyes." Performing at Coachella proves how far the teen has come since her days of releasing music on SoundCloud in 2016.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Jaden Smith While the young star may come from a famous family, he achieved his fame all on his own. Starting with a feature on Justin Bieber's song "Never Say Never," Jaden started to prove he has what it takes to make out on his own and continues to rise about expectations. His 2018 album Syre: The Electric Album is so popular that it led to appearances on J. Cole's KOD Tour and a slot at the 2018 Lollapalooza.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank Khalid Believe it or not, this singer got his fame on SoundCloud with the popular song "Location." Before long he was being written about on influential websites like Rolling Stone, Buzzfeed and Fader. His upcoming performance at Coachella is just the beginning of what will surely be a very successful career.

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage Rosalía The world of music had no idea what him them when the Spanish artist came onto the scene with the Flamenco-inspired hit "Malamente." Her music video for the song has amassed over 66 million views in the ten months since it went live and she has even millions more views on other songs like fan favorite "Con Altura," which features J Balvin. It must be mentioned that in just a week, 39 million people have watched her video with J Balvin.

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images H.E.R. Before she was known as H.E.R., she went by Gabi Wilson on the Radio Disney Stage. Eventually, the star reinvented herself as H.E.R. (Having Everything Revealed). With a legion of famous stars to support her, the star released H.E.R. Volume I and later, Volume II, which has earned her critical acclaim. The 21-year-old eventually won two Grammys at the 2018 Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Album.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Lizzo As an amazing singer, champion of self-love and overall rock star it would be a shame not to include the "Juice" singer on a list of this generation's biggest musicians. The performer includes roles opening for Haim and Florence the Machine on her impressive resume and is soon embarking on her first tour.

VCG/VCG via Getty Images BLACKPINK Since Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa made their debut, they have quickly become one of K-pop's biggest girl bands in Billboard's history. Their hit song "Ddu-Du, Ddu-Du" is also the most viewed music video by a K-Pop group on YouTube. And in yet another history making moment, the band is the first female K-Pop group to perform at Coachella.

FilmMagic Maggie Rogers Anyone who is anyone knows of the indie pop princess who soared onto the scenes with her hit song "Alaska" in 2016. People first became aware of the star when she was in school and she played the song "Alaska" for Pharell Williams and it elicited an emotional response from the artist that is totally worth watching. The singer became even more popular when she performed on Saturday Night Live and the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2018.

