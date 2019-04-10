Wayfair's 36-Hour Way Day Sale Is Insane—Shop Up to 80% Off

If you're a home décor connoisseur (who's not these days?), you're well aware of the style warehouse website Wayfair.

If not, now is an excellent time to get acquainted, because the site's second ever Way Day sale is underway for a short 36 hours starting at noon ET today. It's kind of like Amazon Prime Day, so envision deep discounts on the best stuff.

Seriously think up to 80% off rugs, bedding and wall art, but also up to 70% off living room and outdoor furniture, lighting, small electrics, kitchen upgrades and more. We took a peek, and trust: This sale is lit. Again, you've only got 36 hours to score, so don't sit on it. 

E-Comm: Wayfair Sale

Fiona Dog Bolster

If you're a dog owner, this dog sofa is exactly what your baby needs. 

BUY IT: $65 $24 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Wayfair Sale

Comforter Set

New bedding is always a welcome addition, especially in the spring. 

BUY IT: $117 $40 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Wayfair Sale

Gold Shoe and Fashion Books Framed Art

This girly print will add a home-y touch to any space. 

BUY IT: $259 $133 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Wayfair Sale

Trigg 2 Piece Wall Decor Set

Feel like your walls need a little love? This wall décor set will warm 'em up.

BUY IT: $34 $20 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Wayfair Sale

Love Sign Letter Blocks

Give your desk or coffee table a little love with this cute block sign. 

BUY IT: $149 $30 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Wayfair Sale

400 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheet Set

A fresh new set of high thread count sheets—we'll take 'em. 

BUY IT: $72 $30 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Wayfair Sale

Bouck Wingback Chair

We can easily see ourselves curling up with a good book in this cozy oversized chair.

BUY IT: $214 $141 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Wayfair Sale

2-Piece Nine Stars Steel Motion-Sensor Trash Can Set

A motion-sensor trash can is something we'd pay big bucks for, so that fact that it's on sale is even sweeter. 

BUY IT: $96.95 $66 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Wayfair Sale

McQuillen TV Stand for TV (55")

Does your TV stand need a modern update? We like this fresh white one. 

BUY IT: $309 $150 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Wayfair Sale

Emerald 6.5L Digital Air Fryer

You're just an air fryer away from being the gourmet chef you imagine yourself to be. 

BUY IT: $145 $82 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Wayfair Sale

Parocela 7-Drawer Dresser

So many clothes and not enough places to put 'em. Until you score this discounted dresser, that is. 

BUY IT: $1299 $580 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Wayfair Sale

WP460011CH bObsweep PetHair Bagless Robotic Vacuum

We've been eyeing this robotic vacuum for a while, so it feels like a good time to buy. 

BUY IT: $670 $171 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Wayfair Sale

Gilmore Chesterfield Sofa

A statement sofa is basically the focal point of any living space, so make it a good one.

BUY IT: $1099 $657 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Wayfair Sale

Rowe Upholstered Manual Swivel Glider Recliner

Say what you will about an old-school recliner, it's comfort level is second to none. 

BUY IT: $240 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Wayfair Sale

Rozar Task Chair

Spruce up your at-home work space with this chic white roller chair. 

BUY IT: $300 $145 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Wayfair Sale

Dickert Conference Chair

This conference-style chair means big business. Bonus: It's also comfy. 

BUY IT: $532 $200 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Wayfair Sale

30" 400 CFM Convertible Wall Mount Range Hood

Remodeling your kitchen? This sleek-looking range hood will help. 

BUY IT: $380 $124 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Wayfair Sale

Dorseet Ivory/Fuchsia Indoor Area Rug

This gorgeous rug will completely transform any space. Period.

BUY IT: $39 $27 at Wayfair

