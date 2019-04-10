Wayfair's 36-Hour Way Day Sale Is Insane—Shop It Now

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Apr. 10, 2019 9:15 AM
If you're a home décor connoisseur (who's not these days?), you're well aware of the style warehouse website Wayfair.
If not, now is an excellent time to get acquainted, because the site's second ever Way Day sale is underway for a short 36 hours starting at noon ET today. It's kind of like Amazon Prime Day, so envision deep discounts on the best stuff.
Seriously think up to 80% off rugs, bedding and wall art, but also up to 70% off living room and outdoor furniture, lighting, small electrics, kitchen upgrades and more. We took a peek, and trust: This sale is lit. Again, you've only got 36 hours to score, so don't sit on it.
We can easily see ourselves curling up with a good book in this cozy oversized chair.
A motion-sensor trash can is something we'd pay big bucks for, so that fact that it's on sale is even sweeter.
Does your TV stand need a modern update? We like this fresh white one.
Article continues below
You're just an air fryer away from being the gourmet chef you imagine yourself to be.
So many clothes and not enough places to put 'em. Until you score this discounted dresser, that is.
We've been eyeing this robotic vacuum for a while, so it feels like a good time to buy.
Article continues below
A statement sofa is basically the focal point of any living space, so make it a good one.
If you're a dog owner, this dog sofa is exactly what your baby needs.
Say what you will about an old-school recliner, it's comfort level is second to none.
Article continues below
Spruce up your at-home work space with this chic white roller chair.
This conference-style chair means big business. Bonus: It's also comfy.
Remodeling your kitchen? This sleek-looking range hood will help.
Article continues below
This gorgeous rug will completely transform any space. Period.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?