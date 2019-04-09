by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 5:00 PM
Hilaria Baldwin is feeling an enormous amount of "love" and "support" after revealing she suffered a miscarriage.
"There was no heartbeat today at my scan...so it's over...," the famous yogi shares on Instagram, along with a photo of her four children and husband, Alec Baldwin. "But I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here. I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate."
The 35-year-old star thanks her friends, family and followers "for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories."
She continues her caption, "We are stronger together...I hope this conversation continues to grow and that we stick together through both the beautiful and challenging moments in life. Much love and appreciation to all of you."
Less than a week ago, Baldwin took to social media to share her pregnancy struggles, saying she believed she was "most likely experiencing a miscarriage." Although, it wasn't confirmed at the time.
The 35-year-old star explained that she made a promise to herself to "show the truth," and "to help people by being real and open" about her pregnancy experience.
"I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don't want to keep this from you, just because it isn't as positive and shiny as the rest," she wrote on Instagram.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
"Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it," Baldwin explained.
"There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I'm nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn't. I don't want to have to pretend anymore."
The mother-of-four detailed her situation at the time, writing, "The embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn't strong, and the baby isn't growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult."
Hilaria closed her statement, saying she hoped to "contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic." Since her post from less than a week ago, she has continued the dialogue and even spoke about normalizing miscarriages on Today.
"This is something that has not been easy. I understand it and I wanted to come out and speak about it because it's something that so many people deal with and, as women, we're trained to deal with it silently," she told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on Today on April 9.
We're sending Hilaria and her family love and support during this time.
