Steve Granitz/WireImage
by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 2:35 PM
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Nipsey Hussle's family is finding peace a week after his death.
In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the loved ones of the famed rapper, whose birth name is Ermias Joseph Asghedom, are revealing how they are feeling over a week after his unexpected death.
His girlfriend, Lauren London, continues to mourn his death, but tells the publication, "I'm going to keep my head high and always represent for my king to the fullest." She adds that she will always remember the rapper, who she dated for nearly six years, as the most upstanding man.
"He was a protector and wanted us to be our best at all times," Lauren says. "He was a truth seeker and truth speaker... He loved his kids. He was a family man. His family came first."
Meanwhile, his mother and father seem to have already come to terms with his death, despite the horrific nature of his killing. His mother, Angelique Smith, even says she is at "perfect peace."
"[God] sent him to send a message. It looks like, ‘Your time is up because you have completed what I sent you to do.' We all have a plan, but God has his own plan," his father, Dawit Asghedom, adds. "So he had completed what he needed to be doing and he did it early so [God] probably want to take him early too."
While the star's murder has gripped the public, his mother says she wants Ermias to be remembered as a "humble, spirited, respectful man who had, since his childhood, had an extraordinary and unlimited intellectual capacity," rather than a victim.
And even though one would expect the family to be angry over his death, they are instead encouraging mourners to remember the rapper's lyrics about letting love "bring us together." His father says, "It was like he was sent by God to give some love to bring us together because that's what his lyrics were saying, always."
Likewise, his brother Samiel Asghedom is remembering the artist for his ability to bring people together. "There's a lot of politics within the area that we grew up in, but he stayed the course and showed what he was about," Samiel shares. "He made something work in an area that was run-down, that people were scared to come to, and he turned it into a landmark."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?