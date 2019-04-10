Tamar Braxton is opening up about her new boyfriend, David Adefeso.

Earlier this month, the Braxton Family Values star walked the red carpet with her new man at the WE tv show's premiere party. Tamar, who split from husband Vince Herbert in 2017, later made her relationship with David Instagram official.

Along with a red carpet photo of the couple, Tamar wrote to her social media followers, "Whew chile."

Now, Tamar is dishing all about her new romance with the Harvard Business School alum on Just the Sip with E! News' Justin Sylvester. During the duo's chat, Tamar says that she's currently having the best time of her life.