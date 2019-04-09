Five, six, seven, eight—drama! FX's new miniseries, Fosse/Verdon, is taking on the relationship between famed photographer Bob Fosse and dancer Gwen Verdon with Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams playing the titular roles.

The ensemble cast of the series, includes heavyweights of TV and stage, like Aya Cash, Paul Reiser, Norbert Leo Butz and Margaret Qualley, all playing real-life folks from the theater scene as Fosse and Verdon rose to prominence. Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rockwell, Williams, Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Joel Fields and George Stelzner are executive producers on the project.

Below, see how the cast compares to the real-life people they're portraying, including Liza Minnelli and Chita Rivera.