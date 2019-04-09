by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 11:20 AM
Sara Gilbert is walking away from The Talk.
Gilbert, who created and executive produces the daytime talk show on CBS, made the announcement on the Tuesday, April 9 show.
"This is hard to do and something...Something that I have been struggling with for a while...but I've decided it's time for me to leave the show at the end of the season," a teary Gilbert said. "I obviously love it here, and like I said this was extremely difficult."
Gilbert cited her producing and acting duties on The Conners, as well as more projects she has in development as both an actor and producer.
She will leave at the end of the current season.
"If I'm being honest about it, I think my life was slightly out of balance and I wasn't able to spend as much time with my three kids as I'd like or time for myself," she said about the last few months. "As I've continued on, I've started to develop more things to produce and I'm having opportunities to act, I'm just feeling like I don't know how I'm going to do it all."
"Sara's passionate vision for a forum in which women on camera and off could celebrate mutual support, emotional growth, and everyday achievements was a driving force behind bringing The Talk to air in 2010 as CBS' first daytime talk show. Her authenticity, compassion, quick wit and drive to succeed led to nine successful seasons of The Talk, garnering numerous daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Show and Outstanding Host," Angelica McDaniel, executive vice president of daytime programs, said in a statement. "We are thankful that Sara inspired us from the beginning and wish her all the happiness and success on her new journey. She will always be family and, as you know, family can always come by for a Talk."
Gilbert said she will return to guest host.
Gilbert has been with The Talk since its start. The current roster of hosts includes Sharon Osbourne, Eve, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba. The daytime series is no stranger to casting shakeups. Past hosts include Marissa Jaret Winokur, Leah Remini, Holly Robinson Peete, Aisha Tyler and Julie Chen.
In addition to The Talk, Gilbert stars in and is an executive producer on the ABC comedy The Conners, a spinoff of the iconic sitcom Roseanne. ABC recently ordered a second season of the show.
"We are proud to be continuing the story of the iconic Conners family," Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "This team is fearless in their willingness to tackle contemporary issues with humor and heart, and I have no doubt they will continue to outdo themselves."
Gilbert was instrumental in reviving Roseanne before it was canceled following Roseanne Barr's racist tweet.
The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET and 1:00 p.m. PT on CBS.
