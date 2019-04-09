Serena Williams and Her Daughter Olympia Are the Cutest in Matching Sock Hop Style

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 10:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Serena Williams, Alexis Olympia

Instagram

This mother-daughter duo is ready for a sock hop in style!

Serena Williams and her 1-year-old only child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., are certainly at the top of the list when it comes to stylish moms and their kiddos—and their newest matching outfits are the latest proof. 

The tennis star and her youngster dressed up in nearly identical pink '50s looks, featuring a white button-down shirt and pink skirt with poodle appliqués. The looks were finished off with pink scarves and rhinestone belts, the little one also accessorizing with a pink parasol. How on theme!

"Pink things," she simply captioned the sweet shot, taken by husband Alexis Ohanian

Photos

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian's Cutest Moments

While it's unclear where these two were headed, we'd venture to say they were the best dressed there. 

Of course, any fans of Williams and her youngster are well aware these two have aced social media with their adorable snaps. 

Get ready to say "Awww!" over more of the toddler's cutest pictures in E!'s gallery below: 

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Smart and Strong

...Like Her Mama.

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Sleeping Beauty

Zzzzzz...

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Alexis Ohanian, Snapchat

Snapchat / Serena Williams

Mommy and Daughter

Serena and her little girl love Snapchat!

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Pretty in Pink

"Making moves," read the caption on the photo, posted on the child's Instagram page.

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Baby Alexis' First Halloween

"When you realize you're the hero Gotham needs," read the caption on the photo, posted on the child's Instagram page.

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Bath Time

Serena posted on her Instagram page this photo of Alexis and baby Alexis, writing, "We love bath time."

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Wedding Ring, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia

Instagram

Bling

Serena showcases her new wedding ring in this adorable pic of her daughter.

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Instagram

Instagram

Teddy Bear Cutie

"Wait till I see you S," read the caption to this photo, posted on the child's Instagram page in December 2017.

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Aunt, Isha Price, Instagram

Instagram

Quality Time With Auntie

Alexis appears with Serena's sister Isha Price.

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Instagram

Instagram

Pow!

"Dad & I hit the gym hard today," read the caption to this photo, posted on the child's Instagram page in December 2017.

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Instagram

Instagram

Twinning

Mommy and daughter are twinsies!

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Snapchat

Instagram

New Year's Eve

The happy mama has some fun on Snapchat.

Article continues below

Alexis Olympia Ohanian

Instagram

Dress Up Time

Serena's baby girl shows off Janie and Jack's striped sweater dress on Instagram Stories. 

Serena Williams, Alexis Olympia

Instagram

Sock Hop Style

Introducing the most stylish mother-daughter duo!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Serena Williams , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jennifer Lopez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Dua Lipa Tells How to Shake Off "Brutal" American Haters

Lori Loughlin, Boston, Court

Lori Loughlin Indicted on Money Laundering Charge in College Admissions Scandal

Kourtney Kardashian

Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Family-Friendly Birthday Trip With Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Princess Diana

The Crown Finds Its Princess Diana in Emma Corrin

Parks and Recreation cast then and now

Parks and Recreation Turns 10: See the Cast Then and Now

Ariana Grande, costumes

Ariana Grande Is Trademarking "Thank U, Next"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.