Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Are Married

by Jess Cohen | Sat., Apr. 13, 2019 7:32 PM

Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Just married!

Dancing With the Stars professionals Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy tied the knot on Saturday at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes,Calif.

According to People, The couple wed in front of many fellow ballroom stars, including Val's brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and sister-in-law, Peta Murgatroyd. Fellow DWTS attendees included Adam Rippon, Normani, Nikki Bella, Laurie Hernandez, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Joe Amabile, Gabby Diaz and more.

Chmerkovskiy wore a black velvet Brooks Brothers tuxedoo and the now Mrs. Chmerkovskiy donned a beautiful Vera Wang mermaid gown that had a sheer top. She also carried a bouquet of white roses.

People reports that the bride and groom walked down the aisle while a string quartet played and were wed under a chuppah with flowers including tibet and garden roses, ranunculus and peonies.

Additionally, they had a five-tier wedding cake that was made by Vanilla Bake Shop in Santa Monica, Calif. Appetizers and main courses included a crab and avocado salad, braised short rib, salmon, baby kale and Parmesan mashed potatoes.

All the Details on Jenna Johnson's Engagement Ring From Val Chmerkovskiy

Johnson posted a photo of themselves officially as newlyweds on Saturday evening. "Mr. & Mrs. Chmerkovskiy 04~13~2019," she captioned it.

Jenna, 25, and Val, 33, first sparked romance rumors back in Feb. 2016, when they were photographed getting close off the dance floor. The following year, the duo packed on the PDA in the ballroom when they shared a kiss during their performance on DWTS, seemingly confirming their relationship.

The dancing couple got engaged while on a trip to Venice in June 2018, announcing the exciting news on Instagram shortly after Jenna said "yes."

"I can't wait to make you my wife," Val captioned a photo of himself down on one knee in front of a shocked Jenna.

Jenna also wrote on Instagram at the time, "I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever."

Jenna Johnson Bachelorette Party

Instagram

In March, Jenna's closest pals threw her an "epic" bachelorette party in Las Vegas.

The bachelorette squad included Witney Carson McAllisterBritt StewartHayley ErbertLindsay Arnold Cusick and Emma Slater.

"I have the BEST girlies in the whole wide world. They somehow managed to throw me the most epic bachelorette party on the road... including surprising me by taking me to see @absinthe_vegas and then transforming our bus into a GIRLS ONLY party bus," Jenna captioned a series of squad pics. "I feel so grateful to have these beauties in my life!!!!!"

Congratulations to Jenna and Val on their wedding news!

