Parks and Recreation Turns 10: See the Cast Then and Now

Can you believe it's been 10 years since Parks and Recreation first brought us to Pawnee?

Indeed, the hit NBC series created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur debuted a decade ago today on April 9, 2009, eventually sky rocketing to stardom and turning some of its cast members into household names.

The show went on to score dozens of award nominations, including one for Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy at the 2014 Golden Globes.

After seven seasons and 125 episodes, fans said goodbye to the Parks Department of Pawnee in February 2015, but that doesn't mean the show stopped living on in the hearts of fans.