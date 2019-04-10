Life After Westeros: What's Next for the Game of Thrones Cast?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Apr. 10, 2019 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

For many in the cast, Game of Thrones was a life-changing project.

The HBO series made them into stars and opened a world of possibilities for work outside Westeros. So, when the series wraps up with its eighth and final season premiering on Sunday, April 14, what's next?

Many of the ensemble cast are finding work on the big screen, while others are taking their time to find the next project that's just right.

Below, find out what's in store for Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage and the rest of the Game of Thrones cast after the HBO series comes to an end.

Photos

Everything We Know About the Game of Thrones Final Season

Game of Thrones

HBO

Emilia Clarke

When Emilia Clarke says goodbye to her dragons, she's heading to the big screen. Clarke already completed work on Above Suspicion, a new movie about the first murder conviction of an FBI agent, and the romantic comedy Last Christmas opposite Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner is going from one franchise to the next after Thrones ends. The long-gestating Dark Phoenix, an X-Men movie, is set to hit theaters in June 2019. She also worked on the movies Broken Soldier and Heavy.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Kit Harington

After he wrapped work on Game of Thrones, Kit Harington took to the stage in True West. He voiced a character in 2019's How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and made his Saturday Night Live debut as host in April 2019. He has no projects announced at the moment.

Article continues below

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams filmed an X-Men spinoff movie, The New Mutants, some time ago, but its release has been delayed. It's slayed for summer 2019, but whether that actually happens is anybody's guess. She's attached to the flick The Owners.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Lena Headey

Lena Headey is heading back to the big screen after Game of Thrones. She has a role in The Flood, opposite Game of Thrones costar Iain Glen, and is attached to flicks Gunpowder Milkshake and Crooks.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Peter Dinklage

After Peter Dinklage bids farewell to Tyrion Lannister, you'll be able to hear his voice in The Angry Birds Movie 2 and The Croods 2. He's also attached to The Thicket and The Dwarf, both on the big screen.

Article continues below

Game of Thrones, Season 7, Episode 4

HBO

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Expect to see Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on the big screen quite a bit. The Jaime Lannister actor has roles in Domino, Suicide Tourist, Notat and The Silencing.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Gwendoline Christie

When she's not providing her voice as Captain Phasma in the Star Wars Resistance cartoon series, she's also working on The Friend and The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Iain Glen

Iain Glen will star opposite Lena Headey in The Flood. He also has What About Love and Haven: Above Sky in the works.

Article continues below

Game of Thrones

HBO

Isaac Hempstead-Wright

When he's done with Bran Stark, Isaac Hempstead-Wright can next be seen in The Blue Mauritius.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Carice van Houten

After Thrones, Carice van Houten can be seen opposite Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Domino, and she has roles in Lost Girls and Love Hotels, Instinct and a new TV miniseries Temple.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Alfie Allen

After Thrones, Alfie Allen has two movies coming out, Jojo Rabbit and How to Build a Girl.

Article continues below

Game of Thrones

HBO

Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel is jumping to Hulu for her next TV series, Mindy Kaling's Four Weddings and a Funeral. She's also attached to The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Holly Slept Over.

Game of Thrones season eight premieres Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , VG , Emilia Clarke , Kit Harington , Sophie Turner , Lena Headey , Maisie Williams , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cara Delevingne

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lori Loughlin, Erin Krakow, When Calls the Heart

When Calls the Heart Returning to Hallmark in May, But What About Lori Loughlin's Character?

Game of Thrones

The End of Game of Thrones Is Apparently Hidden in a New Spotify Playlist

Marcia Brady, Maureen McCormick, Brady Bunch

The Brady Bunch Cast: Then and Now

Elizabeth Vargas, The Untold Story

Is John Ramsey Prepared to Never Learn the Truth About JonBenét's Death?

The Challenge, MTV

Is Paulie's Alliance on The Challenge: War of the Worlds "Pretty F--king Scary"?

"Hunting JonBenet's Killer: The Untold Story" Sneak Peek

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.