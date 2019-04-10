For many in the cast, Game of Thrones was a life-changing project.

The HBO series made them into stars and opened a world of possibilities for work outside Westeros. So, when the series wraps up with its eighth and final season premiering on Sunday, April 14, what's next?

Many of the ensemble cast are finding work on the big screen, while others are taking their time to find the next project that's just right.

Below, find out what's in store for Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage and the rest of the Game of Thrones cast after the HBO series comes to an end.