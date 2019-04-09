When it came to pregnancy and the possibility of a miscarriage, Hilaria Baldwin did not want to hide anymore.

Just days ago, the famous yogi, who has given birth to four children with Alec Baldwin, unexpectedly revealed on Instagram that she was "most likely experiencing a miscarriage." Baldwin explained she wanted to be open about the experience to combat the secrecy and pressure most women face behind closed doors in the first trimester.

"This is something that has not been easy. I understand it and I wanted to come out and speak about it because it's something that so many people deal with and, as women, we're trained to deal with it silently," she told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Tuesday on Today.