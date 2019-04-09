Podrick Payne provided quite a gift to the man behind the character, Daniel Portman.

In season three of Game of Thrones, Podrick was taken to Littlefinger's brothel and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) pays for three prostitutes to take his virginity. He returned from the experience with all of Tyrion's payment, the women enjoyed their time with him so much they didn't want to be paid.

That whole moment surrounding the character's BDE was "kind of a gift," Portman told E! News.

"I think I was 20 when that season was out, so to be given that tagline as a 20-year-old man, it's paradise, right?" Portman said. "I won't go into too many details, but it's been an enlightening experience shall we saw?"