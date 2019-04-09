And here we thought decision day was on the dramatic side.

On tonight's season finale of Married at First Sight, the four couples reunited for the first time to discuss their love stories and dramatic breakups.

Although Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller as well as Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar remain madly in love, it's a different story for another couple.

Spoiler alert: Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo are never getting back together—like, ever.

While sitting down with host Kevin Frazier, the couple immediately relived their honeymoon. According to Luke, Kate had a list of 40 reasons why he's gay.