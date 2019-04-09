It's National Unicorn Day: Shop the Magic!

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 3:00 AM
Seriously, what is it with unicorns that makes all of us swoon?
Maybe we're all just kids at heart or maybe it's the rainbows and glitter that get us going. Whatever it is, we're the first to say: We heart unicorns.
So when a national day dedicated to said mythical creatures rolls around, we're in full celebration mode. And what better way to party than by investing in some magical swag you can use IRL? We're all for relaxing with a lavender-scented, heated neck pillow in the shape of a fluffy unicorn.
We're also not mad at some unicorn snot (aka glitter body gel), just in time for Coachella.
Festivals or preschool? Up to you where to take this cute bag.
Kind of wish we had a baby so we could put 'em in this.
If there isn't a giant inflatable unicorn pool float, did the party even happen?
We really want to wear these to Coachella, but probably IRL too.
We can't wait to cuddle up with this microwaveable lavender-scented neck pillow.
This all-over body glitter was basically invented for festival season.
The only thing better than colorful sidewalk chalk is unicorn-horn chalk.
Turn your kid's tablet into a stuffed animal with this furry cover.
We're in full slumber-party mode with this sweet set.
High-shine lip gloss that's actually called Unicorn Tears? Sold!
Guys can get in on the magic too!
If you're in the market to throw a fancy unicorn-themed bash, this party bundle is worth the splurge.
Deck the little one out with this rad rain jacket.
Paint your hair every color of the rainbow with this fun temporary hair dye.
Anything that comes in a fluffy pink aesthetic wins in our book.
For a classy take on whimsical, this charm necklace works.
This glittery makeup bag is calling to us.
