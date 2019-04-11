Make Way for the New Coachella Queen, Kylie Jenner

She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom.

Kylie Jenner has had many memorable moments at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the years. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has become known for her glam Coachella looks, from colorful hair to stylish outfits! Last year, Kylie donned a hot pink wig while attending the 2018 festival.

The 21-year-old beauty mogul's appearance at Coachella last year came two months after she gave birth to baby Stormi Webster. For the weekend getaway, the E! star flew to the festival on a private jet with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian. She also shared a photo on Instagram with her beau, Travis Scott, while at the music event.

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Coachella Appearances

As we get ready to see all of the celebs in attendance at the 2019 Coachella festival, we're looking back at Kylie's past appearances at the desert bash. Let's take a trip down Coachella lane with Kylie's memorable moments below!

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez

Xposure/AKM-GSI

Coachella Trio

Kylie and Kendall Jenner spent time with Selena Gomez at the music festival in 2014.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez

Instagram

Selfie Time

The pals posed for a selfie together while hanging out at the desert bash.

Kylie Jenner, Coachella

Courtesy Fruttare

Party Circuit

The social media sensation hit up a few Coachella bashes with a popsicle in hand. 



Coachella Music Festival, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

AKM-GSI

Blue Beauty

Kylie donned blue hair while linking arms with Kendall at Coachella in 2015.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Instagram

Baby Pink

That same year, Kylie also debuted baby pink hair for the musical festival. 

Kylie Jenner, Bikini, Coachella 2016

Instagram

All Eyes on Me

The cosmetics mogul left little to the imagination in this iconic two-piece ensemble, which she rocked in 2016. 



Kylie Jenner, Scott Disick, Coachella

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Bonding Time

Decked out in a bright orange wig, Kylie and Scott Disick were all smiles at a Coachella pool party in 2016. 

Kylie Jenner, Monokini, Coachella 2016

Instagram

Louis Vuitton Monokini

In 2016, Kylie donned a Louis Vuitton monokini while spending time in the sun.

Kylie Jenner, Coachella

Splash News

Romance Rumors

Kylie and Travis Scott first sparked romance rumors at Coachella in 2017. "They were together a bunch at Coachella. It's a fling right now," a source told E! News amid the speculation. "It hasn't developed into anything yet but they are feeling each other for sure." 



Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Coachella 2017

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for FVA Productions

Sister Time

The E! star rocked purple hair alongside her sister Kendall at the festival in 2017.

Kylie Jenner, Coachella 2017

Instagram

Highlighter Hair

Kylie also rocked a bright wig in an Instagram photo in 2017. "highlighter hair," she captioned the social media snap.

Kylie Jenner, Coachella

Instagram

Hot Pink

Two months after giving birth to baby Stormi Webster, Kylie returned to Coachella with hot pink hair.

"I'm not a regular mom I'm a cool mom," she wrote on Instagram.



Kylie Jenner, Coachella

Instagram

Feeling Blue

The 21-year-old kept things simple in a figure-hugging bodysuit and royal blue bob for the 2018 event.

Kylie Jenner, Coachella

Instagram

Ice Ice Baby

Jenner yet again switched up her style for the final day of the fest in 2018.

Be sure to check back with E! News for all of your 2019 Coachella coverage!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will return with a brand new episode Sunday, Apr. 21 at 9 p.m., only on E!

