Make Way for the New Coachella Queen, Kylie Jenner

Splash News
As we get ready to see all of the celebs in attendance at the 2019 Coachella festival, we're looking back at Kylie's past appearances at the desert bash. Let's take a trip down Coachella lane with Kylie's memorable moments below!
Xposure/AKM-GSI
Coachella Trio
Kylie and Kendall Jenner spent time with Selena Gomez at the music festival in 2014.
Instagram
Selfie Time
The pals posed for a selfie together while hanging out at the desert bash.
Courtesy Fruttare
Party Circuit
The social media sensation hit up a few Coachella bashes with a popsicle in hand.
AKM-GSI
Blue Beauty
Kylie donned blue hair while linking arms with Kendall at Coachella in 2015.
Instagram
Baby Pink
That same year, Kylie also debuted baby pink hair for the musical festival.
Instagram
All Eyes on Me
The cosmetics mogul left little to the imagination in this iconic two-piece ensemble, which she rocked in 2016.
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Bonding Time
Decked out in a bright orange wig, Kylie and Scott Disick were all smiles at a Coachella pool party in 2016.
Instagram
Louis Vuitton Monokini
In 2016, Kylie donned a Louis Vuitton monokini while spending time in the sun.
Splash News
Romance Rumors
Kylie and Travis Scott first sparked romance rumors at Coachella in 2017. "They were together a bunch at Coachella. It's a fling right now," a source told E! News amid the speculation. "It hasn't developed into anything yet but they are feeling each other for sure."
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for FVA Productions
Sister Time
The E! star rocked purple hair alongside her sister Kendall at the festival in 2017.
Instagram
Highlighter Hair
Kylie also rocked a bright wig in an Instagram photo in 2017. "highlighter hair," she captioned the social media snap.
Instagram
Hot Pink
Two months after giving birth to baby Stormi Webster, Kylie returned to Coachella with hot pink hair.
"I'm not a regular mom I'm a cool mom," she wrote on Instagram.
Instagram
Feeling Blue
The 21-year-old kept things simple in a figure-hugging bodysuit and royal blue bob for the 2018 event.
Instagram
Ice Ice Baby
Jenner yet again switched up her style for the final day of the fest in 2018.
