Actors tend to get tied to certain roles their whole lives, it just happens. And when you're on a show as big as Game of Thrones, well, it's safe to say the actors who brought the Starks, Lannisters, Targaryens and associates to life will forever be tied to the HBO drama. And most of them? They're fine with it, especially Gwendoline Christie.

"Yeah, because I think that's a great privilege…We don't see—we haven't seen women like that in mainstream television," Christie told E! News at the Game of Thrones final season premiere.