by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 12:38 PM
Endings are…hard. For real people and for TV shows. Not every show can deliver a breathtaking series finale, one that will be talked about for years, one that will be held up as the gold standard. However, most give it the old college try.
Within a few weeks, fan-favorites Broad City and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend wrapped up celebrated runs. Broad City did five seasons, Crazy Ex did four. Their finales were both emotional installments with main characters making drastic life changes along the way.
So, how did fans like the goodbyes to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom), and Broad City's Abbi Abrams (Abbi Jacobson) and Ilana Wexler (Ilana Glazer)? See where the finales ranked among TV's best and worst series finales below.
HBO
Loved It: 30.9 percent
Loathed It: 69.1 percent
CBS
Loved It: 31.3 percent
Loathed It: 68.7 percent
Randy Tepper/Showtime
Loved It: 33.42 percent
Loathed It: 66.88 percent
HBO
Loved It: 34.01 percent
Loathed It: 65.99 percent
Ron P. Jaffe/Fox
Loved It: 36.87 percent
Loathed It: 63.13 percent
NBC
Loved It: 42.63 percent
Loathed It: 57.37 percent
Michael Desmond/SHOWTIME
Loved It: 43.49 percent
Loathed It: 56.61 percent
ABC/Mario Perez
Loved It: 46.13%
Loathed It: 53.87%
FX
Loved It: 46.49 percent
Loathed It: 53.51 percent
Greg Gayne/FOX
Loved It: 51.02 percent
Loathed It: 48.98 percent
The WB
Loved It: 51.09 percent
Loathed It: 48.91 percent
HBO
Loved It: 51.27 percent
Loathed It: 48.73 percent
Ron Tom/ABC
Loved It: 51.80 percent
Loathed It: 48.20 percent
HBO
Loved It: 23.8 percent
Loathed It: 24.5 percent
Thought it was just OK: 51.8 percent
FOX
Loved It: 52.08 percent
Loathed It: 47.92 percent
ABC
Loved It: 53.11 percent
Loathed It: 46.89 percent
HBO
Loved It: 53.60 percent
Loathed It: 46.40 percent
ABC
Loved It: 54.1 percent
Loathed It: 45.9 percent
Giovanni Rufino/The CW
Loved It: 54.16 percent
Loathed It: 45.84 percent
Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc
Loved It: 55 percent
Loathed It: 45 percent
Freeform
Loved It: 55.3 percent
Loathed It: 44.7 percent
CW
Loved It: 59.62 percent
Loathed It: 40.38 percent
Fox
Loved It: 60.41 percent
Loathed It: 39.59 percent
CW
Loved It: 63.14 percent
Hated It: 36.86 percent
AMC
Loved It: 63.6 percent
Loathed It: 36.4 percent
ABC
Loved It: 63.82 percent
Loathed It: 36.18 percent
HBO
Loved It: 64.28 percent
Loathed It: 35.72 percent
Art Streiber/NBC
Loved It: 64.59 percent
Loathed It: 35.41 percent
Fox
Loved It: 65.38 percent
Loathed It: 34.62 percent
The CW
Loved It: 73.7%
Hated It: 26.3%
Chris Haston/NBC
Loved It: 73.97 percent
Loathed It: 26.03 percent
The WB
Loved It: 74.48 percent
Loathed It: 25.52 percent
ABC
Loved It: 76.9 percent
Loathed It: 23.1 percent
Prashant Gupta/FX
Loved It: 78.7 percent
Loathed It: 21.3 percent
MTV
Loved It: 79.8 percent
Loathed It: 20.2 percent
HBO
Loved It: 80.06 percent
Loathed It: 19.94 percent
NBC
Loved it: 84.91%
Loathed it: 15.09%
Matthew Peyton/Comedy Central
Loved It: 85.05 percent
Loathed It: 14.95 percent
Fox
Loved It: 86.7 percent
Loathed It: 13.3 percent
NBC
Loved It: 86.90 percent
Loathed It: 13.10 percent
Brian Bowen Smith/FOX
Loved It: 89.1 percent
Loathed It: 10.9 percent
CBS
Loved It: 92.12%
Loathed It: 7.88%
Ursula Coyote/AMC
Loved It: 94.38 percent
Loathed It: 5.62 percent
NBC
Loved It: 94.6 percent
Loathed It: 5.4 percent
Joe Pugliese/NBC
Loved It: 95 percent
Loathed it: 5 percent
