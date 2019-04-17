Break out your little Gucci dress, because it's time to celebrate Victoria Beckham's birthday!

The pop singer turned fashion designer turns 45 years old today and we officially feel old. We know it's been a while since Beckham was singing "Spice Up Your Life" in her signature LBD, but now that the former pop star is 45 we know it's been a lot longer than we'd like to admit.

Even though Beckham isn't going out on tour and breaking out her alter ego, Posh Spice, for the new Spice Girls reunion tour, she has been slaying the fashion game and making us take notice of her nonstop these days.

Whether it's on the runway at one of her many fashion shows or it's on vacation with her seemingly perfect family, Beckham has worked her butt off for years and now she's reaping the benefits.