by Johnni Macke | Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 8:00 AM

Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

Break out your little Gucci dress, because it's time to celebrate Victoria Beckham's birthday!

The pop singer turned fashion designer turns 45 years old today and we officially feel old. We know it's been a while since Beckham was singing "Spice Up Your Life" in her signature LBD, but now that the former pop star is 45 we know it's been a lot longer than we'd like to admit.

Even though Beckham isn't going out on tour and breaking out her alter ego, Posh Spice, for the new Spice Girls reunion tour, she has been slaying the fashion game and making us take notice of her nonstop these days.

Whether it's on the runway at one of her many fashion shows or it's on vacation with her seemingly perfect family, Beckham has worked her butt off for years and now she's reaping the benefits.

Throughout her career, the People's Choice Awards Fashion Icon Award recipient has worked it as a singer, designer, fashion guru and mother of four. 

As fans of the birthday girl we look to her for endless style inspiration and with her husband David Beckham, ultimate relationship goals.

The Beckham family as a whole is pretty much the second royal family in England and one of Hollywood's most-watched and most-loved families ever. That's why, on Beckham's birthday we're taking a look back at all of her sweetest family photos over the past few decades.

Trust us, there are a lot of cute snaps to get excited about...and maybe a few stylish family photos to try and replicate at home!

Happy birthday, Victoria! We love you, your little Gucci dress and your amazing family.

David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham

PA Wire

Dapper Dudes

David Beckham and his oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham were twinning as they stepped out at the Our Planet premiere in April 2018.

Victoria Beckham, The Beckhams

Instagram

Mother-Son Time

Victoria Beckham gave her eldest son a sweet birthday shout out in March with this photo and wow, do they look related!

Victoria Beckham, The Beckhams

Instagram

New Year, Same Girls

The former Spice Girls singer snuggled up to her daughter Harper on New Year's Eve in 2018.

Beckham Family, New Year's

Instagram

The Beckham Bunch

The Beckham family rang in the new year together once again and of course they looked super stylish doing it.

David Beckham, Beckham Family, Harper Beckham

Instagram

Mountain Memories

"Fun Family times and great memories," David captioned this cute photo from his family trip this February.

David Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham, The Beckhams

Instagram

Boys Down Under

In October 2018, David took his younger boys, Romeo and Cruz, to the top of the Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia for an experience they would never forget.

David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham

Instagram

Harper's Guys

Clearly, the men in the Beckham fam love their little lady, Harper Seven!

David Beckham, Harper Beckham, Beckham Family

Instagram

Farmtime Fun

The model and former soccer player shared this sweet snap of him with his baby girl Harper on her seventh birthday last year.

Beckham Family, Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham

Instagram

Beach Bums

"Kisses from us all x Happy Summer!" Victoria captioned this adorable photo of her kids on holiday in summer of 2018.

David Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, Father's Day 2018

Instagram

Photo Ready

Just another day in the life of one of the most beautiful families there ever was.

David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Beckham Family

Instagram

Fishing Fellas

In May 2018, the soccer stud took his two oldest boys out for a day of fishing fun and we want to come next time!

Victoria Beckham, Harper Beckham, The Beckhams

Instagram

Horsing Around

"Perfect end to the most perfect weekend x Riding with my baby in the sunshine ☀️ Kisses from us both x," Victoria wrote alongside this pony pic.

David Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham, The Beckhams

Instagram

Celebration Brigade

David got a group hug from three of his four kids to celebrate his birthday in May 2018. 

Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, Beckham Family

Instagram

Birthday Babe

The designer celebrated her birthday in April 2018 with her four adorable children and everyone was all smiles.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, The Beckham Family, Parents Day

Instagram

Happy Mother's Day

The good-looking family struck a pose as they celebrated Mother's Day together in 2018. David posted the family pic on his Instagram writing, "Happy Mother's Day to an amazing mummy to this beautiful little bunch."

Brooklyn Beckham, Harper Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, The Beckhams

Instagram

Smile for the Camera

The Beckham bunch is just too cute sometimes.

ESC: Victoria Beckham, Harper Beckham, Cruz Beckham and David Beckham

P Yim/Getty Images

Hugs and Kisses

Victoria planted a kiss on her son's cheek before her February 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Romeo Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, David Beckham

Instagram

Boys Time

In December 2017, David enjoyed New Year's Eve with a sunset and some relaxing pool time with his boys.

Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham

Instagram

Birthday Boy

In September 2017, Victoria posted this close-up of Romeo on his 15th birthday to Instagram gushing, "Kisses Birthday boy! We all love you so, so much Romeo."

David Beckham, Harper Beckham

Instagram

Daddy's Girl

For her sixth birthday, Harper experienced a tea party fit for a princess. Accompanied by her dad and grandma, Harper and a few schools friends enjoyed a special visit from Princess Eugenie of York at Buckingham Palace. David wrote a charming message about his daughter on Instagram gushing, "Happy Birthday to our special little young lady ...Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives.. Happy 6th birthday ( I can't believe your 6 already ) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x."

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Cruz, Romeo, Brooklyn, Harper, Christmas

Instagram

Winter Wonderland

David Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, Romeo Beckham

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Dad's Biggest Fans

Cruz, Harper and Romeo joined the pre-game festivities for their dad's Match for Children in aid of UNICEF in November 2015, while Brooklyn played during the face-off game between Great Britain and Ireland vs. The Rest of the World. All four kids wore matching red to support their dad's jersey.

Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Anna Wintour

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Burberry

Runway Ready

Seated next to Elton John and Anna Wintour, the stylish family turned heads at the Burberry "London in Los Angeles" event at the Griffith Observatory in April 2015.

David Beckham, Harper, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, NYFW

REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Selfie Time!

David snapped a quick pic of his daughter Harper and sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz right before Victoria's Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz

rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images

Red Carpet Stars

The family of five looked camera-ready for press night of the Spice GirlsViva Forever: The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre in December 2012. Victoria donned separate pieces from her collection, while her boys sported carefully coordinated Burberry suits.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham

Tony Woolliscroft/WireImage

Looking Sharp

David and Victoria looked calm and collected as they posed with their boys at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2010 Awards in Birmingham, England.

