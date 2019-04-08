Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria and More Form the Ultimate Squad at US Women's Soccer Game

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 10:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Uzo Aduba, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, Natalie Portman, Jessica Chastain

Instagram

Celebs showed their support for the United States women's national soccer team over the weekend.

On Sunday, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, Natalie Portman, Uzo Aduba and Jessica Chastain were among the stars in attendance as the United States took on Belgium in Los Angeles. The squad of women, who have been major supporters of the Time's Up initiative, were spotted with the athletes from the 1999 World Cup at the weekend game.

Garner, Longoria, Portman, Aduba and Chastain all donned jerseys at the sporting event.

"#TIMESUP is proud to join @uswnt and women players from the 1999 World Cup at the U.S. vs. Belgium soccer game," a message on the Time's Up Instagram read Sunday, along with photos from the game. "It's time for U.S. Soccer Federation to pay their women players what they deserve."

Photos

Jennifer Garner's Best Roles

"In March, 28 @uswnt players filed a gender discrimination lawsuit demanding equal pay," the message continued. "Today, women from across industries are banding together to say #TIMESUP on the gender pay gap - from the soccer field to every workplace."

Portman also took to Instagram on Sunday to post a squad photo from the game. She captioned the post, "Had the best time watching @uswnt - the incredible US women's soccer team-absolutely crush it with the best crew @uzoaduba @jennifer.garner @evalongoria @jessicachastain."

The United States went on to defeat Belgium 6 to 0 at the game.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jennifer Garner , Eva Longoria , Uzo Aduba , Natalie Portman , Jessica Chastain , Sports , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Katie Holmes

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Which Country Star Won the 2019 ACM Awards Red Carpet? Vote Now!

Allison Mack, Court

Allison Mack Pleads Guilty to Racketeering in NXIVM Case

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams Sets the Record Straight on Her 4 A.M. Walmart Visit

Killing Eve

Killing Eve Renewed for Season 3 One Day After Season 2 Premiere

Duchess Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew

The Truth About Fergie's Unusual Arrangement With Ex-Husband Prince Andrew

Kelly Clarkson, 2019 Academy Of Country Music Award, ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson Had the Best Response to Being Mistaken for a Seat Filler at 2019 ACM Awards

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.