His message makes sense to Odette, who tells Tyler she never "got a resolve" in the aftermath of her late friend Johnny's death, which she calls both "a shock" and "so tragic."

"He was a really, really special part of my life," says the actor, who affirms his death "shouldn't have happened" the way it did. "I was never able to say goodbye and I never sent a letter that I should have sent and I have incredible guilt about that," she admits, though the medium wisely assures her there's no need for that.

"In order to send a letter, you have to have someone to receive the letter. And I don't even know if he would've been ready to receive it," Tyler tells her. "So, they don't want us to hold onto that guilt. And from where he's at, he has a much clearer perspective now and I think he can see that for what it is."

"Oh, that makes me feel so much better," Odette sighs, clearly relieved. "I feel like a weight has been lifted off of me and I'm so eternally grateful because, Dave, you know, that's been on my mind for years and years and years."

