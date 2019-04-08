Justin Bieber Teases Shawn Mendes Over "Prince of Pop" Title

Gotham/GC Images, Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 7:14 AM
Gotham/GC Images, Getty Images
Shawn Mendes is the new Prince of Pop? Not according to Justin Bieber.
The two pop stars grabbed the internet's attention this weekend when the 20-year-old Canadian singer shared The Observer Magazine's new cover, dubbing Mendes "Prince of pop."
"Thank you @obsmagazine," the star shared on Instagram.
The title did not go unnoticed by the Biebs, who playfully called him out. "Hmm ' Gonna have to break a few more records to dethrone my title there bud (canadian voice)..but if you want we can play hockey for it but i heard your a real bender on the ice we could just drop the buckets and tilt for it," Bieber wrote in a comment. In fact, Bieber had been named "Prince of Pop" on a cover of Hero back in 2015.
Mendes took the comment in jest, writing back, "LOL any time any day you just let me know!!!!!!"
Of course, some fans could not take the joke, so Bieber tried to calm everyone down.
"There is no competition and it was a playful joke people relax.. there's no sides we're all just here to make dope music," the singer said.
"I'm just competitive as is he so it was just a little playful jargon," Bieber concluded.
There you have it. Everyone can relax because there's no feud alert here.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?