From PDA to Partying: The Best Candid Moments at the 2019 ACM Awards

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 6:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The stars were aligned at the 2019 ACM Awards

For the 54th time, the biggest stars in country music gathered together Sunday night, this time inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, to do what they do best: celebrate music. 

With 17-time winner Reba McEntire once again at the helm as host, the show was certainly a special one as "Tequila" stars Dan + Shay won their first three awards and led the pack of winners this year, among them Keith UrbanThomas Rhettand Kacey Musgraves

Of course, the show wasn't solely about the statues. The stars dazzled on the red carpet, dressed to impress in their designer duds. Carrie Underwood walked her first red carpet since welcoming her son Jacob Bryan Fisher in January. Newlywed Miranda Lambert was also a welcome sight, returning to the carpet less than three months after quietly marrying Brendan McLoughlinBrendan McLoughlin.  

During the show, the star-studded audience didn't hesitate to mingle with their fellow celebs and get up from their seats to dance during the musical performances. 

Photos

ACM Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion

Once the big show wrapped, some stars headed out to celebrate at Big Machine Label Group's after-party, where familiar faces like Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins could be seen taking group pictures with people. Bachelor star Colton Underwood and his leading lady Cassie Randolph were also there mingling with guests and were spotted holding hands. 

Fortunately for fans, the cameras captured all of their favorite stars throughout the night. Check out E!'s gallery below for all of the cute candid moments!

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards, Candids

John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

The longtime couple was a vision of love at the awards. 

Dan Smyers, Kelly Clarkson, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards, Candids

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019/FilmMagic for ACM

Dan Smyers & Kelly Clarkson

The stars joyfully shared the stage. 

Luke Bryan, Shay Mooney, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards, Candids

Denise Truscello/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Luke Bryan & Shay Mooney

It looks like the Dan + Shay star found a comfortable seat. 

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards, Candids

John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Gwen Stefani

The songstress was all smiles as she supported her famous man, Blake Shelton, at the event. 

Khalid, Kane Brown, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards, Candids

Jason Kempin/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Khalid & Kane Brown

The star performers held up peace signs for the cameras. 

Michael Ray, Carly Pearce, Cassie Randolph, Colton Underwood, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards, After Party

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group

Michael Ray, Carly Pearce, Cassie Randolph & Colton Underwood

The Bachelor couple stepped out to celebrate the night at Big Machine Label Group's after-party. 

Article continues below

Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda Lambert, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards, Candids

John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for AC

Brendan McLoughlin & Miranda Lambert

The newlyweds looked picture perfect together at the event. 

Jake Owen, Lauren Alaina, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards, Candids

John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Jake Owen & Lauren Alaina

The country stars shared a laugh at the show. 

Chrissy Metz, Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards, Candids

Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Chrissy Metz & Kacey Musgraves

The famous ladies posed arm in arm at the annual award show. 

Article continues below

Jessie James Decker, Lindsay Ell, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards, Candids

John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Jessie James Decker & Lindsay Ell

The two singers posed in their stylish looks. 

Abby Law, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Hannah Billingsley, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards, Candids

Denise Truscello/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Abby Law, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney & Hannah Billingsley

The men of Dan + Shay got a smooch backstage. 

Brian Kelley, Brittney Kelley, Hayley Hubbard, and Tyler Hubbard, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards, Candids

John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Brian Kelley, Brittney Kelley, Hayley Hubbard & Tyler Hubbard

The Florida Georgia Line men and their wives smiled for the camera at their seats. 

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 ACM Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cardi B, Beautycon Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

ACM Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion

Miranda Lambert, Academy Of Country Music Awards 2019

ACM Awards 2019 Best Beauty

Cole Swindell, Barbie Blank, Academy Of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Cole Swindell and Barbie Blank Confirm Their Romance at 2019 ACM Awards

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Academy of Country Music Awards 2019

Blake Shelton Hits the Date Night Jackpot With Gwen Stefani at 2019 ACM Awards

Miranda Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Miranda Lambert Makes First Red Carpet Appearance With Husband Since Top-Secret Wedding

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

ACM Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.