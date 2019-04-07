Attention any and all moms out there: Carrie Underwood is more like you than you may think.

While she may be an American Idol winner and country music superstar, the proud mom knows the power of multitasking.

It certainly was put on display Sunday night before she walked the red carpet at the 2019 ACM Awards in Las Vegas.

Before showcasing her Nicolas Jebran gown outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Carrie decided to pump while getting glammed up.

"Getting ready for my performance.......also pumping," she shared on Instagram. "#Multitasking #ACMAwards #Southbound #LetsDoThis."