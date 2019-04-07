Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Rides in Style and Learns New Words With Mom

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 7, 2019 12:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's little girl is one cool rider and an enthusiastic little learner!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Instagram Story on Sunday an adorable photo of her and Travis Scott's 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster sitting in a glittering pink toy convertible. The toddler is wearing bejeweled sunglasses, a light T-shirt over black leather leggings and white sneakers."

"They're from splendid and feel really comfortable," Kylie tweeted about her daughter's pants.

Over the past year, Stormi has received a few baby cars, including a custom Lamborghini to celebrate her dad's tour, as well as many other lavish gifts. Also on Sunday, Kylie shared photos of a couple of pairs of Adidas Yeezy toddler sneakers, courtesy of her brother-in-law Kanye West.

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

The reality star also posted videos of her quizzing her daughter with a popular baby picture book of vocabulary words.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Shoes, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Stormi was able to identify a few objects correctly!

Kylie later posted videos of her styling Stormi's hair.

On Twitter, Kylie chatted with fans about Stormi. When asked what is the child's favorite food, the reality star responded, "She LOVES her vegetables. I also let her try Cheerios for the first time. She's obsessed."

Another fan asked Kylie if she thinks Stormi will ever have her own makeup brand, like her mom.

"I would love for her to do a collection of her own!" The Kylie Cosmetics founder responded. "I just want her old enough to decide and choose all the colors and designs!"

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E! 

Check out our new Keeping Up With the Kardashian channel on YouTube for show clips, recap videos and more!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Stormi Webster , Kylie Jenner , Kardashian News , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lil Kim, Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco, Wedding

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

North West, Kanye West, Sunday Service

North West Performs and Steals the Show at Kanye West's Sunday Service

Beth Chapman

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Beth Chapman Hospitalized Amid Cancer Battle

Halsey

Halsey Reveals She Considered Having Sex for Money When She Was Homeless

Ariana Grande, Instagram

Ariana Grande Delivers Uplifting and Inspirational Message to Fans in Video

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Showcases Sexy Punk Rock Style at Family Dinner

Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco, wedding

Inside Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco's Star-Studded Wedding Reception

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.