Alex Rodriguez Can't Get Enough of Jennifer Lopez Dancing to a Cardi B Remix

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Apr. 6, 2019 8:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Instagram

There's no way Alex Rodriguez will forget the way Jennifer Lopez dances when it comes to preparing for her next major concert tour.

The former MLB star uploaded a video of his fiancée dancing to a Cardi B-Rihanna remix that included the songs "Bodak Yellow" and "Bitch Better Have My Money." J.Lo flaunted her incredibly toned abs as she danced around a hotel room in a grey sports bra and sweatpants. The two of them are currently in Denver at the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies baseball game, but it's clear that J.Lo's moves are the real home run here.

"You know it's comin'. It's already her party here in the Rocky Mountains," he captioned the video of the "Dinero" singer showing off her best moves. He was referring to J.Lo's upcoming "It's My Party" tour.

While the song played, A-Rod could be heard saying "oooh! ooh!" in the background.

Photos

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Road to Engagement

The "Bodak Yellow" soundtrack is appropriate because Cardi B and J.Lo are starring in the upcoming film Hustlers together, where the rapper is making her big-screen debut.

A-Rod—aka J.Lo's no. 1 and most enthusiastic fan—praised and commended her before she started filming the movie. "This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow, 'Hustlers.' I won't play spoiler, but I can't wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!!" he wrote on Instagram on March 24.

He then commended her work ethic and finished off the caption on a loving note. "She's been working so hard lately. I'm glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project. Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us," he wrote.

The happy couple got engaged on March 9 when he popped the question during a romantic proposal in Baker's Bay, Bahamas. He proposed to her with a stunning emerald cut diamond ring that's apparently worth somewhere in the $1 million to $5 million range.

Since the engagement, it's still been business as usual for this incredibly hard-working couple. They continue to spend loads of family time together, including outings to Yankees games and spending time together in New York City.

J.Lo is making those money moves and A-Rod is 100% here for it.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Alex Rodriguez , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kendall Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's Latest Photo Together Will Melt Your Heart

Logan Marshall-Green, Diane Gaeta

The O.C.'s Logan Marshall-Green's Wife Accuses Him of Cheating and Files for Divorce

Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Hangs With Her ''J Sisters'' Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas

Savannah Chrisley Tells All on Nic Kerdiles' Sweet Proposal

Bethenny Frankel Says "RHONY" Can Be Used for Good

Savannah Chrisley Doing a Reality Show With Fiance Nic Kerdiles?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.