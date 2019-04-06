All aboard!

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews were joined by a special someone during their family outing on Saturday: the Easter Bunny.

The Jersey Shore stars and parents of 4-year-old Meilani Mathews and almost-3-year-old Greyson Mathews spent the day in Pennsylvania on the "Easter Bunny Express" train.

While on the train, the kids enjoyed storytelling, high-fives from the Easter Bunny itself and taking in the scenery that they rode past. Just like most kids celebrating Easter, Meilani and Greyson played with some plastic eggs that were filled with fun surprises. According to the Easter Bunny Express' website, the ride is a 45-minutes journey and each kid on the train receives "a special bag of Easter candy, an Easter egg with jelly beans and Easter trinkets."

Both Roger and JWoww posted videos and photos on social media from their day on the Easter Bunny Express. Roger captioned his set of videos and photos, "Good day with the Easter Bunny today in New Hope PA aboard the Easter Bunny Express."