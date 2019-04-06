Lori Loughlin Photographed With Daughter for the First Time Since College Admissions Scandal Broke

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 6, 2019 1:26 PM

Lori Loughlin and daughter Isabella "Bella" Rose Giannulli were photographed sharing a hug on Friday, marking the first time the Fuller House star has been seen with one of her girls since she was arrested and charged in the college admissions scandal.

The two were spotted standing at a valet stand in Beverly Hills. Wearing sunglasses, a blue top, blue jeans and a coral visor, Lori smiled widely as she embraced 20-year-old Bella, who wore an olive printed hoodie over a white skirt.

Last month, about 50 people were indicted in what federal authorities have called a racketeering scheme to help rich Americans get their children into elite universities. Lori and husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have Bella and her sister Olivia Jade Giannulli admitted to the University of Southern California (USC) as recruits to the crew team, even though they are not rowers.

Lori and Mossimo appeared at a hearing over the scam in Boston two days ago. The couple, whose family has tried to avoid the public and the press since the scandal broke, arrived via private jet. Days earlier, Lori and her husband, and 19-year-old Olivia, were photographed out and about, separately, for the first time since the couple was charged. Bella was spotted in public days after the indictments, wearing the same hoodie.

Both daughters have dropped out of USC since then, and Olivia, a YouTuber and social media influencer, gas also lost major partnerships with brands, including Sephora.

"The girls are devastated and scared for their parents to take the fall," a source told E! News last month. "They have been advised not to talk to anyone and are only in communication with their lawyers and their family."

 

Meanwhile, at the hearing, a judge warned parents charged in the college admissions scandal, which also includes actress Felicity Huffman, to avoid discussing the case with their children, as they are potential witnesses.

If convicted, the accused parents could face up to 20 years in prison. Lori, Mossimo and Felicity have yet to enter pleas.

