Lori Loughlin and daughter Isabella "Bella" Rose Giannulli were photographed sharing a hug on Friday, marking the first time the Fuller House star has been seen with one of her girls since she was arrested and charged in the college admissions scandal.

The two were spotted standing at a valet stand in Beverly Hills. Wearing sunglasses, a blue top, blue jeans and a coral visor, Lori smiled widely as she embraced 20-year-old Bella, who wore an olive printed hoodie over a white skirt.

Last month, about 50 people were indicted in what federal authorities have called a racketeering scheme to help rich Americans get their children into elite universities. Lori and husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have Bella and her sister Olivia Jade Giannulli admitted to the University of Southern California (USC) as recruits to the crew team, even though they are not rowers.