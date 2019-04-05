Priyanka Chopra looks ready for the weekend, and we don't blame her!

The Isn't It Romantic actress is off with her "J Sisters," Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

"The #Jsisters are finally together," the 36-year-old star captions her Instagram post, alongside a photo of her sandwiched between her sister-in-law and the Game of Thrones actress. In the pic, the trio seems to be on a private plane or train, and they look more than ready for take-off.

Moments later, the 23-year-old X-Men star shared the same sweet snap on her Instagram Stories, writing, "J-sisters comin atcha."

While it's unclear where Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle are headed to or what they're up to, one thing is for sure, they look like they're going to have a good ole time.

If anything, with the release of the Jonas Brothers' latest song, "Cool," we can see why the leading ladies are more than hyped on this Friday evening.