Man's best friend.

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the popular clairvoyant sits down with Cesar Millan for a reading. As Millan is the famed dog whisperer, it isn't surprising to see Tyler Henry connect to the 49-year-old's late pup Daddy.

"It almost just comes through as more human-like than dog-like," Tyler relays while holding Daddy's collar. "It's really cool."

Ironically, Cesar's fiancée Jahira claims to the Hollywood Medium cameras that the TV personality always felt Daddy was more "like a human."

As he continues, the 23-year-old psychic notes that the other side is referring to the animal as a "gentle giant."

"I'm basically seeing this big dog and I'm seeing a little boy on a big dog," Tyler adds.

"The boys used to do that," Cesar confirms. "Yeah, they used to ride on him."