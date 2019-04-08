See Tyler Henry Give Cesar Millan a Message From His Deceased Dog on Hollywood Medium

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Man's best friend.

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the popular clairvoyant sits down with Cesar Millan for a reading. As Millan is the famed dog whisperer, it isn't surprising to see Tyler Henry connect to the 49-year-old's late pup Daddy.

"It almost just comes through as more human-like than dog-like," Tyler relays while holding Daddy's collar. "It's really cool."

Ironically, Cesar's fiancée Jahira claims to the Hollywood Medium cameras that the TV personality always felt Daddy was more "like a human."

As he continues, the 23-year-old psychic notes that the other side is referring to the animal as a "gentle giant."

"I'm basically seeing this big dog and I'm seeing a little boy on a big dog," Tyler adds.

"The boys used to do that," Cesar confirms. "Yeah, they used to ride on him."

Photos

Tyler Henry's Most OMG Moments on Hollywood Medium

Although Daddy looked like an intimidating dog, Cesar is vehement that the animal was naturally very sweet. "His demeanor, his true self, his energy was a gentle giant," Cesar continues. "He was always the most unselfish member of the whole entire pack."

Amid the reading, Tyler assures Cesar that Daddy has a "sense of acceptance" and a "sense of peace" about his death. In fact, Daddy's insight to dying leaves Tyler impressed and a little shocked.

"That's really insightful for me," the Hollywood Medium star admits. "I've never connected with a dog that had that much self-awareness—is kind of the way I'd describe it."

Furthermore, Tyler believes Daddy has a "powerful soul" for a dog. This notion resonates deeply with Cesar, who leaned on Daddy for support during his early years in America.

"I have never disconnected from Daddy. Daddy lives here," Cesar concludes. "He never left here. Not physically here, but they're always inside of me."

Watch the touching reading for yourself in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Pets , Death , Reality TV , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cardi B, Beautycon Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Katharine McPhee, 2019 Olivier Awards

Fashion Police

Ronda Rousey, WrestleMania

WrestleMania 35: Ronda Rousey and Daniel Bryan Both Face Losses in Historic Matches

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler from Very Cavallari 206

Will Kristin Cavallari Forgive Jay Cutler After His Alter Ego "Les Mis" Ruins Her Weekend With Friends?

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1602

Watch Kim Kardashian Set Up a "Dope" Music Collab Between Kanye West & Nicki Minaj on KUWTK

Iggy Azalea, Kelly Rowland, Kaley Cuoco

Celebs Who've Admitted to Getting Plastic Surgery

Chrisley Knows Best, Todd Chrisley

Get Ready to Laugh, Y'all! 'Cause Todd Chrisley's Best Dad Quotes Are Too Funny

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.