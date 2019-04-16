BRAND NEW
For Kourtney Kardashian, there's pretty much nothing in this world more important than family.

And with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's 40th birthday coming up this week, what better way to pay homage to Kourtney than with a photo album that celebrates the people she loves most? (And looks back on some seriously special moments shared with them.) From family-wide pajama parties to matching Halloween costumes to cozy weekend mornings spent hanging out with the kids, this fabulous mom of three makes parenting look pretty picture-perfect—on social media at least—and Scott Disick does too.

So, gearing up for her b-day on April 18, help ring in another glorious decade of Kourtney K with a little bit of Scott, Mason, Penelope and Reign, too. Are the Kardashian-Disicks living their best lives right now or what?

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Lazy Sunday

"good morning," Kourtney Kardashian captioned this adorable photo, which pictures the mom of three hanging out in bed with her two younger kids, Penelope and Reign. A good morning indeed! 

Scott Disick, Reign Disick

Instagram/Scott Disick

Just Chillin'

Scott Disick shared a sweet snap of Reign hanging out on Dad's couch one Saturday in March. "Peace and ❤️ from Reigny," he captioned the photo on Instagram.

Scott Disick, Penelope Disick, Instagram

Instagram/Scott Disick

Father-Daughter Bonding

Scott also spent some quality time with his daughter Penelope recently. Captioning a photo of the 6-year-old sporting a pair of pink cowgirl boots and a huge grin, he wrote, "My little dumpling  �� ❤️."

Article continues below

Scott Disick, Penelope Disick, Instagram

Instagram/Scott Disick

Twinning!

Scott and Penelope look extra related posing side-by-side in matching sweatsuits. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Instagram

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Winter Wonderland

Kourtney and Reign enjoy a (slightly belated) white Christmas. "What a night ✨," Kourtney wrote, captioning a photo series shared to Instagram Dec. 26. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Penelope Disick

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

"Coparenting"

Kourtney's Instagram caption basically said it all. 

Article continues below

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Cabo

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Fun in the Sun

Kourtney and Reign took Cabo! 

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

Instagram

Thanksgiving Love

The Kardashian-Disick clan had a Thanksgiving sleepover this year, because they know how to do holidays right.

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram

Surfs Up

Kourtney and Scott goofed off while in Bali with their wild bunch in November.

Article continues below

Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram

Beachin

Scott hung out with his two oldest kids and his niece, North, in October at the beach and they looked like they had a blast.

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Family

Instagram

Mini Me

Halloween 2018 was all about Austin Powers for Kourtney and her ride or die, Mason, who was Dr. Evil.

Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Family

Instagram

Travel Buddy

"Soul mate," Scott captioned this snap with his eldest son, Mason.

Article continues below

Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Family

Instagram

Vacation Dudes

Scott hung out with his OG son, Mason, while on vacation this summer.

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Mother-Daughter

Instagram

Bikini Babes

Over the summer, Kourtney bonded with her No. 1 gal, Penelope, while boating around Italy and we're officially jealous.

Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Family

Instagram

Nap Time

Come on, could these two be any cuter?

Article continues below

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Family

Instagram

Gelato or Bust

While in Italy, Kourtney made sure she had some daily gelato time in with her eldest son, Mason.

Scott Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram

Little Man & Pops

Scott and Reign shared a sweet moment together in this photo and it's freaking adorable.

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram

Mickey Lover

Kourtney took a minute to show Mickey Mouse some love during a family trip to Disneyland.

Article continues below

Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram

Dad Trip

In May, Scott took his three amigos to St. Barts and they were all about the fun.

Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Family

Instagram

Water Warriors

Mason and Scott took to the sea during their family vacay this past year and as you can see they were too cool for school.

Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram

Jet Life

You can't go on a family trip with Scott and not fly in style.

Article continues below

Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Family

Instagram

Bonded

Be still our hearts!

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Mother-Daughter

Instagram

Stairway to Heaven

What's better than working out? Working out with your kiddos, duh.

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Mother-Daughter

Instagram

Kiss Kiss

Penelope can't stop her mom from giving her kisses, no matter how old she gets.

Article continues below

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram

Fast and Furious

One year, Reign and Mason celebrated their joint birthdays with a Fast & Furious bash and we're so in on this party theme.

Kourtney Kardashian, Christmas Card, Reign Disick, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

Merry Christmas

In 2017, the Kardashian family posted bits and pieces of their Christmas card throughout the month of December and this snap perfectly embodies Kourt and her kids.

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram

Snuggles

Reign and Kourt snuggled up together in this snap and our hearts are so happy.

Article continues below

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram

Superhero Family

The happy family joined forces for a group Avengers costume for Halloween and it was a super (hero) hit.

Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Family

Instagram

Sibling Love

"Unconditional love," Kourtney captioned this sweet snap and we couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram

Mother's Gratitude

"I thank God every morning for these three little angels who changed my heart forever. I feel incredibly blessed to be their mommy," Kourtney wrote with this photo in 2017. "Happy Mother's Day to all mothers raising our future."

Article continues below

Kourtney Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Silly Faces

"Gosh mom, staaap!" — Mason, probably.

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Mother-Daughter

Instagram

Smooch Attack

Kourt can't help but shower her kids in kisses whenever she has the chance.

Mason Disick, Justin Bieber

Instagram

Celebrity Pool Time

Mason enjoys a day out in the pool with none other than the Biebs! Seems like Kourtney's little man is having water loads of fun with Uncle Justin.

Article continues below

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram

Power Rangers Unite!

Kourtney loves her family costumes year after year.

Kourtney Kardashianm Mason Disick, Penelope Disick

RAAK/AKM-GSI

Sunday Squad

The mom of three takes her two tots to church on Easter Sunday along with members of her extended family.

Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram

Big Sis

Penelope and Reign are too stinking cute in this photo.

Article continues below

Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram

And Then There Were Three

There has always been nothing but love between these three siblings.

Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Instagram

Reign Aston Disick

Meet Kourtney and Scott's newest addition to the family, little Reign Disick. The KUWTK star shared this adorable first pic of her baby boy on Instagram, months after his birth.

North West, Penelope Disick, Mason Disick

Instagram

Cousin Time

It can't get any cuter than this. The Disick siblings along with baby North match in little onesies as they take a candid pic on the couch.

Article continues below

Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick

VIPix / Splash News

Sushi Dates

It's Scott's turn with the kids, and the dad of three treated his little tots out to a nice sushi dinner! True Lord Disick style.

Penelope Disick, Mason Disick

Instagram

Sleepy Time

Adorable! The Disick siblings look so peaceful as they're photographed sleeping next to each other. From this angle, the brother-sister duo look like twins!

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Family

Family Outings

How cute is their little family? It won't be little for too long! 

Article continues below

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Family

Mustache Mayhem

Kourtney and Mason pose with fake mustaches and Thomas! 

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Family

Outdoor Hangs

Mason and Penelope have a lazy day while Mommy pulls them around.

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Family

Ice Cream Stop

The girls love their desserts!

Article continues below

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Family

Art is in Their Bones

Mason and Penelope are natural born artists! 

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Family

Tanning Twins

Mommy-daughter suntanning is the best way to tan!

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Family

Slide Squad

The trio enjoys an afternoon of fun! 

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics
