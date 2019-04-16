So, gearing up for her b-day on April 18, help ring in another glorious decade of Kourtney K with a little bit of Scott, Mason , Penelope and Reign , too. Are the Kardashian-Disicks living their best lives right now or what?

And with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's 40th birthday coming up this week, what better way to pay homage to Kourtney than with a photo album that celebrates the people she loves most? (And looks back on some seriously special moments shared with them.) From family-wide pajama parties to matching Halloween costumes to cozy weekend mornings spent hanging out with the kids, this fabulous mom of three makes parenting look pretty picture-perfect—on social media at least—and Scott Disick does too.

For Kourtney Kardashian , there's pretty much nothing in this world more important than family.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian Lazy Sunday "good morning," Kourtney Kardashian captioned this adorable photo, which pictures the mom of three hanging out in bed with her two younger kids, Penelope and Reign. A good morning indeed!

Instagram/Scott Disick Just Chillin' Scott Disick shared a sweet snap of Reign hanging out on Dad's couch one Saturday in March. "Peace and ❤️ from Reigny," he captioned the photo on Instagram.

Instagram/Scott Disick Father-Daughter Bonding Scott also spent some quality time with his daughter Penelope recently. Captioning a photo of the 6-year-old sporting a pair of pink cowgirl boots and a huge grin, he wrote, "My little dumpling �� ❤️."

Article continues below

Instagram/Scott Disick Twinning! Scott and Penelope look extra related posing side-by-side in matching sweatsuits.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian Winter Wonderland Kourtney and Reign enjoy a (slightly belated) white Christmas. "What a night ✨," Kourtney wrote, captioning a photo series shared to Instagram Dec. 26.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian "Coparenting" Kourtney's Instagram caption basically said it all.

Article continues below

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian Fun in the Sun Kourtney and Reign took Cabo!

Instagram Thanksgiving Love The Kardashian-Disick clan had a Thanksgiving sleepover this year, because they know how to do holidays right.

Instagram Surfs Up Kourtney and Scott goofed off while in Bali with their wild bunch in November.

Article continues below

Instagram Beachin Scott hung out with his two oldest kids and his niece, North, in October at the beach and they looked like they had a blast.

Instagram Mini Me Halloween 2018 was all about Austin Powers for Kourtney and her ride or die, Mason, who was Dr. Evil.

Instagram Travel Buddy "Soul mate," Scott captioned this snap with his eldest son, Mason.

Article continues below

Instagram Vacation Dudes Scott hung out with his OG son, Mason, while on vacation this summer.

Instagram Bikini Babes Over the summer, Kourtney bonded with her No. 1 gal, Penelope, while boating around Italy and we're officially jealous.

Instagram Nap Time Come on, could these two be any cuter?

Article continues below

Instagram Gelato or Bust While in Italy, Kourtney made sure she had some daily gelato time in with her eldest son, Mason.

Instagram Little Man & Pops Scott and Reign shared a sweet moment together in this photo and it's freaking adorable.

Instagram Mickey Lover Kourtney took a minute to show Mickey Mouse some love during a family trip to Disneyland.

Article continues below

Instagram Dad Trip In May, Scott took his three amigos to St. Barts and they were all about the fun.

Instagram Water Warriors Mason and Scott took to the sea during their family vacay this past year and as you can see they were too cool for school.

Instagram Jet Life You can't go on a family trip with Scott and not fly in style.

Article continues below

Instagram Bonded Be still our hearts!

Instagram Stairway to Heaven What's better than working out? Working out with your kiddos, duh.

Instagram Kiss Kiss Penelope can't stop her mom from giving her kisses, no matter how old she gets.

Article continues below

Instagram Fast and Furious One year, Reign and Mason celebrated their joint birthdays with a Fast & Furious bash and we're so in on this party theme.

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com Merry Christmas In 2017, the Kardashian family posted bits and pieces of their Christmas card throughout the month of December and this snap perfectly embodies Kourt and her kids.

Instagram Snuggles Reign and Kourt snuggled up together in this snap and our hearts are so happy.

Article continues below

Instagram Superhero Family The happy family joined forces for a group Avengers costume for Halloween and it was a super (hero) hit.

Instagram Sibling Love "Unconditional love," Kourtney captioned this sweet snap and we couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Instagram Mother's Gratitude "I thank God every morning for these three little angels who changed my heart forever. I feel incredibly blessed to be their mommy," Kourtney wrote with this photo in 2017. "Happy Mother's Day to all mothers raising our future."

Article continues below

Instagram Silly Faces "Gosh mom, staaap!" — Mason, probably.

Instagram Smooch Attack Kourt can't help but shower her kids in kisses whenever she has the chance.

Instagram Celebrity Pool Time Mason enjoys a day out in the pool with none other than the Biebs! Seems like Kourtney's little man is having water loads of fun with Uncle Justin.

Article continues below

Instagram Power Rangers Unite! Kourtney loves her family costumes year after year.

RAAK/AKM-GSI Sunday Squad The mom of three takes her two tots to church on Easter Sunday along with members of her extended family.

Instagram Big Sis Penelope and Reign are too stinking cute in this photo.

Article continues below

Instagram And Then There Were Three There has always been nothing but love between these three siblings.

Instagram Reign Aston Disick Meet Kourtney and Scott's newest addition to the family, little Reign Disick. The KUWTK star shared this adorable first pic of her baby boy on Instagram, months after his birth.

Instagram Cousin Time It can't get any cuter than this. The Disick siblings along with baby North match in little onesies as they take a candid pic on the couch.

Article continues below

VIPix / Splash News Sushi Dates It's Scott's turn with the kids, and the dad of three treated his little tots out to a nice sushi dinner! True Lord Disick style.

Instagram Sleepy Time Adorable! The Disick siblings look so peaceful as they're photographed sleeping next to each other. From this angle, the brother-sister duo look like twins!

Family Outings How cute is their little family? It won't be little for too long!

Article continues below

Mustache Mayhem Kourtney and Mason pose with fake mustaches and Thomas!

Outdoor Hangs Mason and Penelope have a lazy day while Mommy pulls them around.

Ice Cream Stop The girls love their desserts!

Article continues below

Art is in Their Bones Mason and Penelope are natural born artists!

Tanning Twins Mommy-daughter suntanning is the best way to tan!

Slide Squad The trio enjoys an afternoon of fun!