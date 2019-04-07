Fan-favorite couple Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have arrived at the 2019 ACM Awards!

The 51-year-old country star and 51-year-old actress looked cozy as they posed for photos together on the red carpet at Sunday's ceremony in Las Vegas.

The Big Little Lies star wore a long sleeve low-cut silver and black Christopher Kane dress. Her sleeves and the top of the dress were made of black lace, while the bottom half glistened in silver. The dress also featured an open back and she completed the whole look with matching black and silver shoes and a low ponytail.

The "Coming Home" singer opted for a navy suit with black leopard print spots on it. He paired it with a crew neck black shirt and black shoes.

Urban is set to perform on Sunday's show and is also nominated for the top ACM Award of Entertainer of the Year, as well as Male Artist of the Year.