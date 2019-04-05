It's over for Lauren Sanchez and husband Patrick Whitesell.

Amid her reported romance with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the former Good Day L.A. co-host and the co-CEO of WME have filed papers to officially end their marriage. E! News has learned that Lauren and Patrick, who tied the knot in 2005 and share two kids together, filed their divorce docs today at an L.A. courthouse and that attorney Laura Wasser is mediating the divorce.

A source also tells E! News that it's all very amicable between the exes.

This relationship update comes one day after Jeff and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, announced that they finalized their divorce.