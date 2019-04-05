Prince Harryand Meghan Markle have a royal request: donate!

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex await their first child together, they made a plea to the public to donate in their honor.

"What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child," a post to the couple's new Instagram read. The viral "baby shower" had fans all over the world donating to various organizations in celebration of the royal baby, an idea that sat well with the soon-to-be mom and dad.