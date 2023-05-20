20 Fascinating Facts About Reba McEntire

Watch : Reba McEntire Will Replace Blake Shelton on The Voice Season 24

Very few people have had a career like Reba McEntire.

Not only has the country music icon have a casual 34 studio albums, but she's also hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards more than 15 times, starred on her eponymous sitcom for six season and now, she's headed to The Voice as a coach for season 24.

Those impressive stats are indicative of the sort of unparalleled career the daughter of a rodeo champ has been able to carve out for herself.

Reba's truly done it all. Movies? Yep. Broadway? You betcha. A Vegas residency? That's happened. A Kennedy Center Honor? With a career like this, one with more than 56 million albums sold, the only surprise was that it took as long as 2018 to give her the award for her lifetime artistic achievements.

Though she's undeniably one of the most recognizable entertainers in the world—you don't attain first-name-only level of celebrity by accident—she's always managed to maintain that level of homespun charm that's endeared her to fans for decades. No easy feat.