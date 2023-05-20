20 Fascinating Facts About Reba McEntire

Very few people have had a career like Reba McEntire.
Not only has the country music icon have a casual 34 studio albums, but she's also hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards more than 15 times, starred on her eponymous sitcom for six season and now, she's headed to The Voice as a coach for season 24.
Those impressive stats are indicative of the sort of unparalleled career the daughter of a rodeo champ has been able to carve out for herself.
Reba's truly done it all. Movies? Yep. Broadway? You betcha. A Vegas residency? That's happened. A Kennedy Center Honor? With a career like this, one with more than 56 million albums sold, the only surprise was that it took as long as 2018 to give her the award for her lifetime artistic achievements.
Though she's undeniably one of the most recognizable entertainers in the world—you don't attain first-name-only level of celebrity by accident—she's always managed to maintain that level of homespun charm that's endeared her to fans for decades. No easy feat.
"I'm the first to admit, I'm very competitive," she explained to the Saturday Evening Post in 2018. "I love to play games, and I love to win, but when I lose, I'm the first one to start clapping and say, 'Congratulations, now let's do it again, because I'm going to whip your butt.' I grew up on a working cattle ranch. My daddy and my grandpap were world champion cowboys. My brother and I were always competing, saying, 'Anything you can do I can do better.' You wanted to win, but it was also a game."
While Reba's undoubtedly won more games than she's lost in the four-plus decades since she broke onto the country scene, her life hasn't been without its hardships. Not only has she found herself unlucky in love twice now, but the singer suffered a loss in 1991 that was devastating enough to sideline the toughest of us.
But not Reba.
Read on to learn 20 fascinating facts about the country icon...
This story was first published on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 3 a.m. PT.
