by Dominic-Madori Davis | Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 4:00 AM
Oh, how time flies!
It seems like just yesterday Lori Loughlin was starring as fashion designer Ava Gregory in the fan-favorite television show, Summerland.
The series, which was cancelled after only two seasons, saw Loughlin raising her nieces and nephews after their parents were killed in a car crash.
"Honestly, that is one project if I could wave a wand and bring anything back it would be Summerland," the Fuller House star admitted in an interview with Huffington Post. "I love that show so much."
Summerland helmed an all-star cast, which included Kay Panabaker, Nick Benson and former teen-heartthrob and birthday boy Jesse McCartney. Oh, and Zac Efron too.
"We were hanging out at the beach all day," Loughlin recalled in the same interview. "We had fun, again, [they were] a great cast that I had a really good time with."
Since the show's cancellation, each of the stars have gone on to have very successful careers. Efron is about to star in the upcoming Netflix-drama Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile while McCartney has started releasing new music, hopefully leading up to his highly anticipated sixth studio album.
So, as Hollywood continues reviving the old shows that once gave us all nostalgia, is it safe to say that maybe a Summerland reboot should be considered as well?
Maybe one day!
But until then, let's take a look to see what the stars are up to now in our gallery below.
The WB; Theo Wargo/Getty Images
He played Bradin Westerly, who became known as the wild child due to the ways in which he attempted to cope with the lost of his parents. Since the show's cancellation, McCartney went on to become the voice of Theodore in Alvin and the Chipmunks and voices Robin in Cartoon Network's Young Justice. He also released a new single last year with actress Dainelle Campbell appearing in the music video.
The WB; CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
She played the main character, Ava, a busy fashion designer trying to balance her hectic work life and her new crazy home life. After the series ended, Loughlin went on to star in multiple Hallmark movies and recently reprised her role as Aunt Becky in the Full House spin-off, Fuller House. Because she has found herself in the middle of the college admissions scandal, some wonder if she'll be able to recover and return to the small screen.
The WB; Amy Sussman/Getty Images
She was Johnny's partner who tragically died in a car accident, prompting Johnny to rename his bar after her. Since then, Electra has gone on to guest star in many shows including the revival of 90210 and the hit-show Jane the Virgin. She was also in Disaster Movie and has released a slew of singles since her debut album, Carmen Electra.

The WB; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
The Hollywood heartthrob played Cameron Bale, who came from a troubled home. After Summerland ended, Efron went on to join a little known Disney-franchise called High School Musical, starring as leading man Troy Bolton. Since then, he has gone on to make films including The Lucky One with Orange Is the New Black star Taylor Schilling, Dirty Grandpa with Robert De Niro, and recently The Greatest Showman with Zendaya and Hugh Jackman.
The WB; Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The actress' character Nicole Westerly was trying to adapt to her new life in California after her parents were tragically killed in a car accident. Once the series ended, Panabaker graduated from UCLA and retired from acting. It is reported that she works as an animal keeper at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
The WB; Rachel Luna/Getty Images
He played Johnny Durant, Ava's ex-boyfriend who was still helplessly in love with her. Since then, the actor has gone on to star in some major television shows such as Will & Grace, Melissa & Joey and was Alan Mills in the Freeform show Famous in Love with Bella Thorne.

The WB; Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
She played Ava's best friend and roommate. Since then, the actress has starred on the television shows The King of Queens, Malcolm in the Middle and as of recently appeared on Fox's The Resident and ABC's The Fix.
The WB; Bill Inoshita/CBS
As Simon O'Keefe, he was the principal of the fictional Playa Linda Middle School. He began dating Loughlin's character, Ava, and was even set to marry her until he called the wedding off after realizing Ava was still in love her with ex-boyfriend, Johnny. Since then, he has come to be known for playing the leading character on the sitcom Better Off Ted and currently stars in the show S.W.A.T. as Sergeant II David Kay.
We'll never forget you Summerland crew!
