The Amazing Race is getting a dose of reality for season 31. CBS revealed contestants from Big Brother, Survivor and past Amazing Race seasons will compete in the new season.

Premiering Wednesday, April 17 at 9 p.m., fan-favorite Racers, castaways and house guests will compete for a cash price and bragging rights among reality TV stars. CBS previously announced a Wednesday, May 22 date. However, effective Saturday, May 4 Million Dollar Mile moves to Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Ransom moves to 9 p.m. on Saturdays. An NCIS rerun will air Wednesday, April 10 at 9 p.m.