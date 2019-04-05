It's the Bravo wedding fans have been waiting for!

Later this summer, Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will exchange vows and say "I Do" in front of family, close friends and more than a few SUR employees in Kentucky.

"I feel like a proud mama bear," Kristen Doute shared with E! News exclusively at JustFab & ShoeDazzle's Desert Oasis. "Watching Jax really grow up over the last year has been absolutely incredible. He's so loving and so caring and so kind. His love language is giving. He's always buying little presents. They are going to be the best parents together. I can't even take it."

And ever since Jax got down on one knee in Malibu and proposed to his leading lady in June 2018, fans want to know any and all details about their special day.