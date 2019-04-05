It's the end of an era for Rachel Bloom. Bloom is saying goodbye to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, the Golden Globe-winning musical comedy that she co-created and stars in, after four acclaimed seasons.

In one Instagram post, Bloom shared behind-the-scenes photos from shooting the pilot with co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna.

"Tomorrow night at 8pm, you will see the culmination of the conversation that @abmck and I have been having for almost 6 years. The last sentence of #CrazyExGirlfriend is the same last sentence that we had in the original pilot pitch. Of course, so much has changed from that original pitch to the final product, but the fact that we've actually gotten to finish our thought in the way we wanted to and had the opportunity to stay true to our vision without being canceled blows my mind," Bloom wrote on Instagram the day before the finale aired.