by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 2:41 PM
Kourtney Kardashian's birthday is almost here, and we're helping her celebrate 40 years with a festive walk down memory lane.
In honor of her birthday week—Kourtney's official b-day is April 18—E! will be marathoning select episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney & Kim Take New York, Kourtney & Kim Take Miami and Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons all Sunday long on April 14. So pop in, pop some popcorn and get comfortable because following the marathon, Kourtney's Pop-Up Birthday! special officially kicks off at 7 p.m. And it's going to be one heck of a party with lots of special footage and happy birthday messages from Kourt's family.
Remember when Kim Kardashian helped Kourt ring in 38 with a blow-out birthday vacation in Mexico? How about the time Kim and Khloe Kardashian took their older sis clubbing back in the day?
Relive those beloved Kourtney K moments and a whole lot more—Kris Jennermakes an emotional cameo in the new promo video too—when Kourtney's Pop-Up Birthday special premieres next weekend, only on E!
Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's birthday with an all-day marathon of KUWTK, Kourtney & Kim Take New York, Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons and Kourtney & Kim Take Miami episodes on Sunday, Apr. 14 followed by our 2-hour Kourtney's Pop-Up Birthday! special at 7 p.m., only on E!
Watch a new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
