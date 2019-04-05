All this is set to Grace 's cover of "You Don't Own Me."

In the below promo for The Bachelorette season 15, Hannah's giving fairy tale princess vibes (complete with her beauty queen sash and tiara), but she quickly sheds those accessories, revealing roses in her wake and the true Hannah (who looks confident and ready to find her true love).

Think you know The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown because you watched her for weeks as she competed for Colton Underwood 's heart on The Bachelor? It's time for the true Hannah Brown to step out of the shadows of the Bachelor mansion.

"My journey on The Bachelor was interesting. I definitely grew, but I had ups and downs. There were moments where I did not think this would happen. I think the reason I'm here is because I was real, I was myself and I showed every part of myself," Hannah said during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Hannah recently opened up about her time in front of The Bachelor cameras.

"Think you know her?" ABC asks in the promo. "Think again."

And yes, at just 24 years old, she is ready to settle down. "I would not have gone on this show if I hadn't really thought about what was at the end of this," she said.

Hannah told Ellen DeGeneres she has a Hannah Beast side of her and she "can't wait to unleash the beast on some jabroni."

Meet the men competing for the roses and her heart below.

"Now, with a newfound sense of self and a little southern charm, she is readier than ever to find her true love," ABC said.

In a description for the premiere episode, ABC said returning home gave Hannah the time to reflect and heal from her breakup with Colton, as well as helping her gain "a powerful understanding of her desire to be deeply and fiercely loved."

ABC Tyler G. Tyler, 28, is from Boca Raton, Florida. We found out he's a former frat brother and is a "beer influencer," working in branding/marketing in the food and beverage industry.

ABC Tyler C. Tyler, 26, is from Jupiter, Florida. He's a model and has an MBA.

ABC Thomas S. Thomas, 27, is from Southfield, Michigan. He studied communications.

Article continues below

ABC Scott A. 28-year-old Scott is from Chicago. He's a hockey fan, and sort of a ghost on social media.

ABC Ryan S. Ryan, 25, is from Philadelphia. He has a degree in business, was a volunteer basketball coach for some time and works as a management consultant.

ABC Peter W. Peter, 27, is from Westlake Village in California. Another social media ghost, Pete's Instagram is private, but he's wearing a headset used in flight and alludes to being a pilot himself.

Article continues below

ABC Mike J. Mike, 31, is from San Antonio, Texas. Mike locked himself down before joining The Bachelorette, but we do know he once spent time in London.

ABC Matteo V. Matteo is from Atlanta and is 25. He previously worked for Deloitte and studied mechanical engineering. Matteo also is certified scuba diver.

ABC Matt S. Matt, 23, is from Newport Beach, California. ABC did well in getting these guys to clean up their social media.

Article continues below

ABC Matt D. Matt, 26, is from Los Gatos, California. A social media ghost.

ABC Matt D. Matt, 31, is from Winter Springs, Florida. He studied sociology and has a dog with her own Instagram.

ABC Kevin F. This 27-year-old is from Manteno, Illinois. He's a bartender and also served with the Army National Guard. His Instagram is still public and filled with shirtless pictures.

Article continues below

ABC Jonathan S. Jonathan is from Los Angeles and is 27. Another social media ghost.

ABC John Paul J. John Paul, 24, is from New Carrolton, Maryland. Couldn't dig up much on him, but a commenter who seemed to know him indicated he took acting classes.

ABC Joey J. Joey, 33, is from Bethesda, Maryland. He studied accounting and is currently a senior manager at EY.

Article continues below

ABC Joe R. This Joe is 27 and from Staten Island, New York. He's a firefighter with the FDNY and actor.

ABC Joe B. Joe, 30, is from Chicago. He studied economics in school.

ABC Jed W. Jed, 25, is from Nashville. He's a musician.

Article continues below

ABC Grant E. Grant, 30, is from San Clemente, California. He's a retail and event promoter.

ABC Garrett P. Garrett, 27, is from Birmingham, Alabama. He's a goal pro for a country club in Alabama.

ABC Dylan B. Dylan is a 24-year-old from San Diego. He co-founded Vizer, an exercise ap.

Article continues below

ABC Devin H. Devin is a 27-year-old from Sherman Oaks, California. Another ghost.

ABC Daron B. Daron is 25 and is from Atlanta, Georgia. He's got a twin brother and is the son of a former NBA player.

ABC Connor J. Connor J., 28, is from Newport Beach, California. He's a district sales manager for a car company.

Article continues below

ABC Chasen C. Chasen, 30, is from Washington. He's a commercial airline pilot.

ABC Brian B. Brian, 30, is from Louisville, Kentucky. He's a high school math teacher.

ABC Ben G. Ben, 30, hails from North Carolina. He studied business administration in school and works as a mentor at the YMCA.

Article continues below

ABC Hunter J. Hunter is 24 and from Westchester, California.

ABC Cam A. The man who presented Hannah with a rap hails from Texas. Cam's also on private. His Instagram bio reads "Good Vibez Only" with fingers giving the peace sign emoji. He also got the first rose.

ABC Dustin K. Dustin gave a toast, despite claiming to be bad at toasts. Another private Instagram user, Dustin is a model from Chicago.

Article continues below

ABC Luke P. Luke said he really wanted Hannah to be The Bachelorette…and got his wish. His Instagram appears to be private now, but his bio says, "Jesus + Nothing = Everything" and "Philippians 4:13" with a flexing emoji, face with sunglasses on emoji and thumbs up emoji."

ABC Luke S. The Bachelor franchise loves having contestants with the same names. Luke S., 28, is also on private, because of course. He lives in Washington, DC and works in politics. He was a former staff assistant in the U.S. House of Representatives.

ABC Connor S. Connor presented Hannah with a stool, so they could be on the same level. He's, 24, on social media lockdown, but lives in Dallas and works for Goldman Sachs.