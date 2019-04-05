Kathie Lee Gifford has said goodbye.

After a week of celebrating the iconic TV personality, Today gave the longtime co-host a one-of-a-kind sendoff on Friday. In front of a live audience, Gifford and her co-host Hoda Kotb spent their final hour as colleagues as they commemorated Gifford the best way they know how: with bubbly, beloved friends and a sweet message from Regis Philbin.

"I will always remember the great times we had working together and how you are as a person—just great," her former TV partner said in a video tribute.

Of course, he wasn't the only familiar face to make an appearance during Gifford's final show. Flo Rida introduced the host of a honor with a musical performance and Rita Wilson and Gifford's son, Cody Gifford, could be seen in the crowd. John Cena later showed up to host a game of trivia, revealing that approximately 5,300 glasses of wine have been poured during their time on the show.