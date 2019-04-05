It's Time for Kim Zolciak-Biermann to Record Another Song, But One Thing Stands in Her Way

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Don't Be Tardy, Kim Zolciak

Bravo

Kim Zolciak Biermann's issues with small spaces is well known, but her claustrophobia may stand in the way of her next song.

In the exclusive Don't Be Tardy… sneak peek below, Kim's getting ready to record another song, "Wig," but she can't bring herself to get into the booth.

"We're going to go there together, me and you, to begin with. I'm not standing in here by my f—king self," a nervous Kim says in the clip below.

"I mean, I'm all about taking 40 by the balls, but when these balls are in a very small studio, like, f—k that. I'm not trying to do all this," she says in a confessional.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

Just standing in the recording booth is freaking her out, so much so she asks husband Kroy Biermann to get her some wine to help with her stress. Kroy does his best to help her…by showing her how to pop the hinges off the door if she gets trapped in the booth. So, maybe not really helping.

See the clip above to find out what happens next.

In the Friday, April 5 episode, "Get Off My Wig," Brielle Biermann has left the nest…but is finding out there's no place like home.

Don't Be Tardy… airs Friday, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kim Zolciak-Biermann , TV , Reality TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Issa Rae, Marsai Martin, Regina Hall, Little Premiere

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones: Our Favorite Theories Heading Into the Final Season

Hannah Brown, The Bachelor

The Bachelorette Trailer Strips Hannah Brown of Everything Viewers Know About Her

Kit Harington, The Tonight Show

Find Out Whether These Game of Thrones Spoilers Are Real Based on Kit Harington's Inability to Wink

Kathie Lee Gifford, Today

Where's the Wine? Reliving Kathie Lee Gifford's Wildest and Wackiest Today Show Moments

Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford

Kathie Lee Gifford's Wackiest Today Show Moments

Emilia Clarke: "Khaleesi, Mother of Dragons Saved My Life"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.