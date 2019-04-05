by Lauren Piester | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 9:00 AM
Happy 100th episodes, Fresh Off the Boat!
The ABC comedy is making history tonight as it becomes the first Asian American series on network TV to hit that milestone, and we've got an exclusive sneak peek at the episode, which finds the Huang family getting used to life without Eddie (Hudson Yang) as he goes on a cultural exchange trip in Taiwan.
They're definitely not having trouble adjusting based on the clip above, in which they're riding bikes without fear of brakes getting cut, and they're even singing songs together, the perfect picture of a happy family.
This is a sitcom, so this joy likely won't last, but it's fun to watch in the meantime.
E! News was on hand for the 100th episode celebration when the episode was filmed in February and Randall Park called the milestone "surreal."
"When we first made the pilot, I thought wow, what a dream come true, this is amazing, we actually made a pilot. It's probably not gonna get picked up, just because of the landscape at the time, and the history, at least in my career. There was nothing like it, and I really thought we wouldn't get picked up, and we got picked up. And then I thought, OK, well we'll go a season and that'll be great, and then we went two seasons...and now 100 episodes later, it's just amazing," he told E!'s Zuri Hall.
"I don't think any of us expected to get this far, and the fact that we are here is like, it's incredible. It's unbelievable," said Hudson Yang.
Hit play on the second video above to hear more from Constance Wu and the rest of the Huang family.
Fresh Off the Boat airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
