Vans Honors David Bowie With a Limited Collection

Vans x David Bowie
by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 9:52 AM
Vans x David Bowie
David Bowie is a music legend that truly needs no introduction. His art lives on in our hearts and his legacy of innovation and reinvention will live on forever, truth be told. To do you one better, though, Vans just dropped a Bowie-inspired collection of apparel and accessories that is so on-point, you'll want every single piece for yourself. Vans even made toddler sneakers for your mini-me.
The capsule collection includes standout pieces, each style designed to represent remarkable moments from the Aladdin Sane and Ziggy Stardust album covers to the Serious Moonlight tour.
It just came out today, so keep scrolling and grab yours before it sells out!
Vans x David Bowie
Remember Bowie's over-the-top fabulous alter-ego Ziggy Stardust? These babies pay homage to that.
Vans x David Bowie
Who wouldn't want to sport this iconic image on their everyday tee?
Vans x David Bowie
We're seriously lusting after this Serious Moonlight long-sleeve T-shirt.
Article continues below
Vans x David Bowie
You know "Space Oddity" as Bowie's first single from 1969 and these bright lace-ups mimic the album cover art.
Vans x David Bowie
These Old Skool sneaks are dedicated to the legend's Aladdin Sane album, whith that iconic red and blue lightning bolt (finished with Vans' Sidestripe).
Vans x David Bowie
And these yellow slip-ons come from the coat he wore on the Hunky Dory album.
Article continues below
Vans x David Bowie
We'll take either of these (along with everything else in the collection).
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?