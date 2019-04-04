Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson ''Could Definitely'' Get Engaged Soon

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 5:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Dakota Johnsoncould soon be looking through fifty shades of white dresses, because there's a serious chance that Chris Martin is planning to pop the question. 

Believe it or not, it's been over a year since the actress and singer started dating and it's safe to say that things are getting "very serious" between the pair. So serious, in fact, that a source tells E! News, "An engagement could definitely be in the cards."

"Their families hang out often and they are all very comfortable with each other," the insider explains. "Dakota has a great relationship with his kids and with [Gwyneth Paltrow]."

Moreover, it appears that the Coldplay artist already has the approval of Dakota's famous parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. The source shares, "Chris loves her parents and has them over for beach time and parties. Everyone gets along very well."

Photos

Dakota Johnson's Best Looks From Her Suspiria Press Tour

Marriage seems like the obvious next step in their relationship considering the 29-year-old and 42-year-old practically live together. While Dakota still owns her home, the source shares, "She spends a lot of her time at Chris'."

"They enjoy a low key life in Malibu where nobody bothers them and they can be free and at ease," the source says. "She's been filming recently and flies back almost every weekend to see Chris."

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson

Jacson / Splash News

Their "perfect" weekends together consist of "barefoot walks" and plenty of quality time. If this isn't proof enough of their love, the source says, "They are very much in love and happy."

Chris isn't the only one who appears to adore the Fifty Shades star. His kids, Apple Martin, 14, and Moses Martin, 12, as well as his ex-wife, Gwyneth, seem to have taken a liking to the 29-year-old, too. The self-proclaimed "modern family" spent last Thanksgiving together on the East Coast. "The kids really like Dakota and enjoy spending time with her," a source previously told E! News. 

Could that noise we hear be the sound of wedding bells ringing?

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Dakota Johnson , Chris Martin , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jim Carrey, CinemaCon 2019

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kate Hudson Wants a "Good Hangover" For Her 40th B-Day

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Straddles Travis Scott in Sexy Vacation Photos

Hilaria Baldwin Thinks She Might Have a Miscarriage

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Romance Rewind

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

2019 Celebrity Breakups

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez - Ultimate Power Couple Tournament Sweet 16

2019 Celebrity Engagements

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.